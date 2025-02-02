“I Want to Wear a Size 6”: Lane Johnson Leaves Jason and Kylie Kelce Cracking Up After Naming the Eagles Player He Would Switch Bodies With

Lane Johnson is undeniably one of the biggest linemen in the league. Standing 6 foot 6 and weighing in at 325 pounds, his imposing frame has been key to his success, earning him six Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors. But it turns out, Johnson sometimes wishes he were smaller—maybe to see how the other half lives. He joked about this to former teammate Jason Kelce, while referencing his gargantuan shoe size of 16.

Advertisement

Kelce hosted Johnson on his show They Call It Late Night. Jason is attempting to bring a “Jimmy Fallon”-esque show to the football world. And people have been loving it so far because of the comedy and fun that it brings. During the interview with Johnson, a similar vibe was in the air when Jason asked Lane which teammate he would switch bodies with (Freaky Friday-style), if he had to pick—and he couldn’t choose Nick Foles.

Surprisingly, Johnson chose Britain Covey, but for reasons you might not expect.

“That was an old team,” Johnson said in response to the Foles comment, adding. “It’d probably be [Britain] Covey to be honest… I wear a size 16, I want to wear a size 6!”

Covey is a seventh-string wide receiver on the Eagles. He’s listed at 5 foot 8 inches tall, and just 172 pounds. He’s the complete opposite of Johnson’s stature. And it seems like Lane wants to see what it’s like to be small for a day.

Jason Kelce’s late night show (@latenightwithjk) is amazing lol@JasonKelce: “If you could change bodies with anybody on the Eagles… Who are you going with? Don’t say @NickFoles.”@LaneJohnson65: “It’d probably be @brit_covey2 tbh… I wear a size 16, I want to wear a size 6!” pic.twitter.com/WVYvseF1k4 — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) February 1, 2025

The response naturally left Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, cracking up. They were probably expecting him to answer with one of the muscular guys on the team, like AJ Brown, Jalen Hurts, or Saquon Barkley. Instead, Johnson came out of nowhere and surprised everyone with his response. But honestly, it makes sense.

Some tall people complain about the challenges of being their size—fitting through doorways, talking to people face-to-face, and bending over can all be more of a hassle. Not to mention, Johnson isn’t just tall; he’s also wide. He takes up a lot of space when he enters a room and really fills out a couch.

Furthermore, Covey saw the clip and reposted it on his Twitter page. Many people probably had no idea who he was before Johnson mentioned his name. Not even Eagles fans. He’s only ever caught 11 passes for 76 yards in his three-year career. And he’s been on injured reserve for most of the 2024 season with a neck issue.

It’s hard for smaller receivers to make it in the NFL. It’s becoming more common, but you really need to stand out from the pack. Covey hasn’t found a way to make an impact yet. But, it’s great to see that he’s still interacting with his teammates and enjoying the fun of being an NFL player.

Now we know that Johnson’s secret wish in life is to be smaller. It would be interesting if Jason asked this question to other current Eagles players as well. He surely has the access to do so.