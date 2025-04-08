Geno Smith Recalls Telling Maxx Crosby “You’re Not Going to Get a Sack” While Playing in Seattle

The Las Vegas Raiders have had three different primary quarterbacks over the past three seasons. Derek Carr, their former franchise signal-caller, played his final year with the organization in 2022. Las Vegas cut him the next off-season and has struggled to replace/upgrade at the position since then.

Advertisement

Fortunately, Raiders fans shouldn’t have to worry about the likes of Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew running the show anymore. They’re set to have Geno Smith under center through 2027 after an extension following their trade acquisition of him.

Las Vegas fans aren’t the only ones stoked about Smith’s addition. Edge rusher Maxx Crosby showed his excitement on Twitter shortly after the trade news broke. On Monday, Smith returned the favor. During an interview with Las Vegas’ social media team, he recounted an old matchup versus Crosby before paying respect to his status as the Raiders’ face of the franchise.

“When we played him in Seattle… he was such a pest out there. I felt like every play he was like just hitting me in some way, just finding a way to get to the quarterback… we’re kind of laughing and joking with one another, I told him, ‘you know, you’re not going to get a sack today.’ He’s like, ‘I’m coming. I’m going to get to you’… that’s the type of [player] you want leading your organization.”

Crosby is a true game-wrecker on defense. He has 59.5 sacks and 105 tackles for loss in just six seasons. If he can continue dominating on defense while Smith gets the offense in order, the Raiders could be frisky enough to sniff around the playoff picture – or more – in 2025.

Geno Smith blasts people criticizing his age ahead of 2025 campaign

Part of the reason the Seattle Seahawks traded Geno Smith was that he fit in their competitive timeline. The 2022 Comeback Player of the Year turns 35 this October. The Seahawks signed soon-to-be 28-year-old Sam Darnold in free agency to replace him.

Seattle is moving forward with the younger Darnold while hoping to enter an extended window of contention is logical. But that doesn’t mean Smith didn’t perceive his shipment to Sin City as a slight. He believes he has plenty of gas left in the tank and is eager to prove it.

“The one thing that I don’t like is that people try to use my age as a negative thing. I’ve gained a lot of wisdom, but I’m also still very strong and fast… if you want to get these young 24-year-olds, 23-year-olds out there on the field… we’ll see who’s faster and who’s stronger.”

Even if Smith produces at a high level in year one with Las Vegas, wins could be hard to stack. Each of the Raiders’ three division rivals – the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos – made the playoffs last season. And all of them, based on ESPN’s Super Bowl LX odds, are projected to return there in 2025.

Regardless, it has been a while since Las Vegas shaped up as a fun, entertaining bunch. With Smith, Crosb,y and head coach Pete Carroll, they should be that at worst in 2025. After years of struggle, that’s something Raider Nation can appreciate and enjoy as the organization tries to build a Super Bowl window.