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Giants Guard Evan Neal’s Deal Is Dubbed the “Most Hilarious Contract in NFL History”

Samnur Reza
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New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

With John Harbaugh all but set for his first year in New York as head coach, the Giants have made some aggressive signings in free agency. They have retained many of their players, including offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, linebacker Micah McFadden, wideout and kick returner Gunner Olszewski, LB Zaire Barnes, and others. There was also an expected signing of offensive lineman Evan Neal, who everyone thought would become an unrestricted free agent in the new league year.

The Giants brought in Neal with their seventh overall pick in 2022, and since then, he never really showed out at tackle. He was then moved to guard, but he never quite caught on there either. At 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, Neal struggles to keep his pad level low, which allows smaller, more explosive defenders to get under him and win with leverage.

He’s also vulnerable to inside counter moves, with his hand placement often coming under scrutiny. But Harbaugh believes Neal still has potential and was used incorrectly over the course of his rookie contract, which led to the team re-signing him. Still, that’s not the craziest part. The wildest part is the contract on which Neal is coming back to the team.

Neal signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract, with $0 guaranteed. Yes, you read that right. If he gets cut during training camp, he’ll have to walk away with nothing but memories. That has led some fans to joke that the guard’s agent should be fired, while others have chimed in with hilarious comments.

“0$ guaranteed? yeah set that man’s agent on fire and throw him into the sun,” one fan jokingly wrote. “Bro playing on a 1099 form,” another chimed in. And for those unaware, the 1099 form is an IRS tax document used to report non-employment income.

“Evan Neal really playing this entire year commission-based,” a third penned. “This the bengals front office’s dream,” a fourth hilariously wrote.

“This the most hilarious contract in NFL History,” another wrote.

$0 guaranteed in an NFL contract is very rare. It’s almost unheard of, to be honest. The last we heard of such a deal was when Russell Okung signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Broncos. It could go up to $8 million with incentives, but none of that was guaranteed, similar to Neal.

These deals are very risky, and we can’t even say if they can be labeled a “prove-it” type deal. Regardless, Neal has quite an uphill battle in the next few months. Everything has to go right for him so that he can keep his NFL job, at least earn something, improve his draft stock and command a better contract next year.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

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Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. Samnur now diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and the NCAA. He considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1500 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over two years ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Elden Ring (New Game +6).

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