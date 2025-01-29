“Feels Like I’m Disciplining My Children”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Annoyed by Refs’ Warning to Commanders About ‘Awarding the Score’ to Eagles

Sunday’s NFC Championship game, which featured a divisional battle between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles, was marred in controversy after a ridiculous sequence of penalties resulted in a rare warning from NFL officials. Upon receiving their third consecutive penalty while attempting to stop the infamous “tush push,” the Commanders were warned that the referees “could award a score if this type of behavior happens again.”

Full sequence of how the latest Jalen Hurts rushing TD went down. pic.twitter.com/VR6ABLgKmh — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2025

The comment has been the source of speculation and outrage ever since, with everyone from fans and media pundits to the wives of players chiming in to share their views. On the latest episode of her Timeout podcast, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly shared her take on the matter by saying, “it feels like I’m disciplining my children.”

Like many fans, Stafford claimed, “I was baffled” by the referees’ verbiage during the ruling.

“If you don’t want guys jumping offsides… just go on one.” she jested. Ultimately, Stafford highlighted that the Eagles’ strategy seemed fool proof.

“It’s smart. Draw them offsides every time and then you just get awarded the points… but still, it was so annoying.”

For the sake of clarification, she read off her co-host Hank Winchester’s statement, which asserted that –

“A team can not commit multiple fouls in an effort to prevent the score… In the rulebook it states that the referee awards a touchdown to a team that has been denied one by a palpably unfair act.”

However, Stafford and Hank argued that there’s nothing ‘objectively palpable’ about the situation as football is subjective.

Ultimately, the issue that many have with the officials ruling is that there are not many other ways in which the Commanders could have attempted to stop the Eagles from scoring on the play. While, in theory, the “tush push” is not 100% unstoppable, its incredibly high success rate has made it feel as if it is.

Teams have made numerous attempts in finding a way to stop it, with the latest iteration being to send a defender over top the line of scrimmage.

Unfortunately, for both defenders and spectators, the implementation of a hard count makes this newfound strategy even harder to implement, as it essentially renders the issue down to one of timing. In the event that a team can not nail the timing of the snap count, you get a situation like the one we saw on Sunday.

With a conference championship on the line, the added pressure increased the Commanders’ desperation, resulting in them committing similar fouls in a consecutive manner in an attempt to stop a play, for which they seemingly had no other answer for.

The full series of penalties prior to a subsequent Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown was perhaps the least-spectator-friendly sequence that fans of the game have ever had to endure. The officials’ ruling is being discussed more than the result of the game itself.

So it’s likely that the NFL and its respective committees will be taking a closer look at both the rules and the “tush push” later on this offseason.