“I Was ‘Icked’ by My Boyfriend”: Kay Adams Voices Out Frustration as Joe Burrow’s Bengals Slip to 1–4

The Bengals’ fans have had enough, especially Kay Adams. After suffering their fourth loss out of their five games, including the recent one against the Ravens on October 6th, many are already saying that they will not make the playoffs this year. Even Adams agrees.

Apart from the Bengals’ QB, Joe Burrow, the team struggled to find their rhythm against the relentless Ravens. Burrow recorded 392 passing yards along with 5 touchdowns and completed 30 of his 39 attempts. The QB did everything he could to lead the team to victory, but unfortunately, they fell short due to a lackluster defense.

Adams noted these points on her Up & Adams show, going so far as to remark that she was grossed out by the team’s performance against the Ravens.

“I was “icked” by my boyfriend, the Bengals. But we’re not breaking up,” she wrote in the caption. She further added:

“Your season was on the line there. What confidence are you inspiring? Bleurgh! It was gross. I was icked!”

I was “icked” by my boyfriend, the Bengals. But we’re not breaking up. pic.twitter.com/IYLnCDub8u — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) October 7, 2024

That being said, Adams is still hopeful that the team can redeem itself since she’s not giving up on her “boyfriend” anytime soon. Thus, let’s take an overall look at the Bengals’ season so far.

Bengals and their tumultuous ride of 2024

Fans seem deeply upset with the franchise, so much so that Bengals’ running back Chase Brown had a drink thrown at him by a fan as he made the walk of shame back to the locker room.

Where does the problem lie for the team?

Despite Burrow raking in “video game” numbers for the offensive side, why is the Bengals’ defense lagging behind immensely?

During the game against the Ravens, the defense recorded 0 interceptions overall and just 1 sack by Sam Hubbard. Aside from that, the Bengals struggled to keep pace with the Ravens’ speedy receivers, who were able to run laps around the Bengals’ secondary quite easily.

As of now, the Bengals’ stats state that they’re recording 28 points per game offensively while they’re allowing 29 points per game defensively, making it evident what the actual issue here is.

The Bengals’ poor performance is sitting right in contrast to the Kansas City Chiefs who have won all 5 of their past games primarily due to having an exceptional defense rather than an offense. Thus, a shakeup is needed, and it should happen sooner rather than later.