$800 Million Media Giant Byron Allen Wants To Buy The Commanders & Stephen A Smith Has Every Reason To Be Ecstatic

Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks as co-owner Tanya Snyder (L) listens during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.

The Washington Commanders have been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent times. Toxic workplace environment allegations, terrible team performances and a controversial former franchise name, everything contributed to the team’s disastrous downfall.

For the unversed, the Washington-based franchise was earlier called the Washington Redskins and for obvious reasons, there was a huge backlash over the team’s name.

They then changed it to Washington Football Team but that didn’t change their fortunes. Post that, they recently changed it to Washington Commanders but nothing has really changed for the team even now.

Moreover, to add insult to injury, reports emerged claiming that Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired private investigators to find some dirt on top level people involved in the NFL.

All these reports and team’s recent performances have really pushed the franchise down big time. Many fans and experts have suggested that the only way to repair the franchise is to sell it someone else and it appears like Snyder has taken the advice seriously.

Stephen A Smith’s Wish To See a Black Man Becoming Commanders’ Owner Might Come True

A few days ago, Dan announced that he has taken the initial steps to sell the franchise. Talking about who should be the new owner of the Commanders on First Take, Stephen A Smith and Keyshawn Johnson suggested that a black person should own majority of the stake.

“I’m talking about a majority owner of a National Football League franchise that happens to be a Black person. That would be nice,” Stephen A said and Keyshawn didn’t look too disappointed with the suggestion either.

Stephen went on to say that there has been a lot of talk about representation as far as the owner segment is concerned and a black owner might bring fresh changes that would benefit the league.

“Maybe if there were Black owners, more issues would be addressed more poignantly, more transparency would exist. Obviously more coaches would be of African American descent and beyond,” Stephen added.

It looks as if someone was listening closely to Stephen’s suggestions as according to Bloomberg, Byron Allen is set to bid for the Washington-based franchise.

Media entrepreneur Byron Allen is preparing a bid for the Washington Commanders and would become the first Black majority owner of an NFL team if he succeeds https://t.co/neh9WwC9zN — Bloomberg (@business) November 3, 2022

This is the second time that the former TV host and media mogul is attempting to become the owner of an NFL franchise. Earlier this year, the $800 million worth man was interested in buying the Denver Broncos but the deal didn’t go through.

His involvement might really give the much need push to the franchise which is in dire need of an overhaul.

