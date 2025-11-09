“I Was Like, ‘What the Hell’”: Madison Beer Reacts to TV Network Giving Her the Taylor Swift Treatment During Justin Herbert’s Game

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce blurred the lines between NFL and pop culture, the league might have found its next crossover couple with Madison Beer and Justin Herbert. Last week’s Chargers game against the Titans only confirmed it.

The moment in question came midway through the second quarter, when Herbert fired a 19-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston, giving the Chargers a 17-14 lead.

But what followed during the players’ celebration wasn’t a high-tempo rap song or music from LA’s finest … the NFL played Madison Beer’s hit single, “Yes Baby,” over the broadcast.

The NFL playing a Madison Beer song after Herbert to QJ TD #nfl #madisonbeer #justinherbert pic.twitter.com/1Szlee3N79 — Jonathan Beard (@jonathanbeard11) November 2, 2025

It wasn’t just a random track either, as the song had dropped very recently, marking Beer’s latest single, and in a poetic twist, it played seconds after her boyfriend threw one of his cleanest passes of the game.

Herbert would go on to finish the day with 19-of-29 passes for 250 yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing score, and a 27-20 victory to take the 6-3 Chargers one step closer to the postseason.

For Madison Beer, however, the shoutout was as unexpected as it was flattering. In her recent Instagram Live, the 26-year-old singer shared her candid reaction to hearing her own song on national television.

“When I was watching football last week, it was just like [as usual]. But then I was like, what the hell? What the hell? I had no idea they were doing that [playing my song]. It was so cool,” she said with a laugh.

Madison Beer on CBS playing her song ‘yes baby’ at the Chargers vs Titans game last week after Herbert’s touchdown score. pic.twitter.com/AqH2vsfH0r — Madison Beer Updates (@madisonchart) November 8, 2025

Much like Taylor Swift’s viral presence at Chiefs games over the last 2 seasons, Beer’s song choice was certainly a playful nod to her relationship with Herbert, subtle enough to charm viewers, yet bold enough to be noticed.

That said, while Beer’s cameo came in good fun, it’s hard not to draw parallels to how Swift’s appearances dominated broadcasts initially in 2023, when she and Kelce first started dating. Networks couldn’t resist panning their cameras to the singer or adding a Swift element to the broadcast, nearly every time the Chiefs TE made a play. It became a trend that even players began to notice.

On their New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce bluntly admitted that the NFL was “overdoing it a little” with Swift coverage, while Rob Gronkowski told Kay Adams that networks were showing “too much Taylor Swift” and not enough football during Chiefs games.

.@RobGronkowski says there is TOO MUCH Taylor Swift on TV during NFL games @heykayadams, however, disagrees pic.twitter.com/zMZMmYBX8g — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 25, 2023

So far, Beer’s shoutout and appearance in the broadcast haven’t reached the same level as Swift’s in 2023. But given the impact Swift had on the league’s popularity and commercial reach, the NFL clearly knows that when pop and football come together, it’s a guaranteed hit.

And judging by Beer’s surprised reaction, this crossover moment is likely just the beginning.