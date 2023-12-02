“I Was Lobbying for Jalen Hurts”: DeSean Jackson Reveals How Rookie Hurts Was the Best QB on Roster, Despite Carson Wentz’s Presence

Jalen Hurts has emerged as a superhero for the Philadelphia Eagles in the recent years. In fact, according to wide receiver DeSean Jackson, Hurts stood out as the team’s best QB even when he was just a rookie. Hence, it did not come as a surprise to Jackson that Hurts replaced Carson Wentz as Eagles’ starting quarterback in the 2020 season.

DeSean Jackson recently shared with Pro Football Talk how he advocated for Jalen Hurts during Carson Wentz’s time. During a practice session, Jackson, GM Howie, and Alshon Jeffery saw backup quarterback Hurts take on the starting defense and show his incredible skills. Jackson’s early endorsement of Hurts as a special talent has indeed proven accurate.

“I was lobbying for Jalen Hurts back when we had Carson Wentz at that time,” Jackson said.

DeSean Jackson also shared a personal anecdote about training with Jalen Hurts in Tampa during the offseason, emphasizing their unique connection. Jackson observed Hurts’ distinct mentality, his eagerness to win, and a demeanor that indicated the game wasn’t too big for him. Jackson foresaw something extraordinary in Hurts, predicting special moments for him in Philadelphia.

“You could see … how eager he was to win. … The game was never too big, his persona, his demeanor, he’s walking around, flipping the ball, I’m like, there’s something special about him.” The Eagles wide receiver added.

As we all know, there is no reason to scrutinize the Eagles’ decision to draft Hurts now. For the past three seasons, they have been a tough team to beat boasting a fabulous record. Moreover, their current season stands at a 10-1 scoreline.

DeSean Jackson Bids Farewell to the NFL

DeSean Jackson will officially retire as an Eagle this Friday. The Philadelphia Eagles have organized a meaningful tribute for Jackson at their upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Linc on Sunday, where he will also hold the honorary captain role.

DeSean Jackson’s legacy includes 11,000 receiving yards and a remarkable 17 yards per catch, a feat shared by only two others in the NFL. After a stellar 15-season career, three Pro Bowls, and a record-breaking number of 60-yard touchdowns, Jackson bids farewell to the game.