The One Flaw in Patrick Mahomes Game that Carson Wentz Can Finally Fix, According to Nick Wright

Nidhi
Published

The One Flaw in Patrick Mahomes' Game that Carson Wentz Can Finally Fix, According to Nick Wright

Jan 1, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz might be going to Kansas! According to multiple sources, the veteran quarterback is signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs, to back up Patrick Mahomes. This rumor has got the NFL world buzzing. In fact, analyst Nick Wright believes that Carson Wentz’s addition to the team could mean a pretty seamless road to a three-peat for Kansas.

Wentz was selected as the No. 2 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and is now bound for his fifth team in as many seasons. According to Wright, it is his experience with the Eagles that will help them bag that three-peat. Because there’s one crucial thing the Chiefs have been missing, and Wentz might just be the integration they’re looking for.

On First Things First, Wright noted that while he is not over the moon about Wentz joining his favorite team, he does think there is some merit behind it. The merit being Wentz’s time with the Eagles. And more importantly, Wentz’s track record of successful quarterback sneaks. That’s what Kansa has been missing, per Wright. As he says, ” Carson Wentz is going to be the quarterback sneak guy and the goal line guy .”

His anticipated addition to the team brings expectations of heightened mobility and improved accuracy compared to Gabbert’s performance last season. The former backup to Stafford, Wentz has attempted the quarterback sneak 53 times throughout his career, boasting an impressive conversion rate of 88.7 percent with 47 successful attempts. So if the Chiefs’ offense is looking to integrate the quarterback sneak in their run game again, Wentz might just be the perfect fit.

Meanwhile, the last time Kansas City had a quarterback run a sneak was Oct. 17, 2019, and it ended with their star quarterback janking his knee.

Why Can’t Patrick Mahomes Do the Quarterback Sneak?

During the fateful October 2019 game against the Denver Broncos, a pivotal offensive maneuver from Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid’s playbook was permanently discarded after Patrick Mahomes endured an unexpected injury during a quarterback sneak. Since then it seems that Kansas decided the risk outweighed the reward.

Before the Eagles mastered the tush push, Wentz demonstrated exceptional proficiency in converting quarterback sneaks while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. He successfully executed 21 consecutive quarterback sneak attempts before encountering his first failure with the Eagles.

Mahomes, however, does not have such a positive history with the play. The only major injury he’s had since joining Kansa as a starter came during that fateful sneak attempt. Then 24-year-old phenom dislocated his kneecap after running a quarterback sneak for a first down in the second quarter. And he hasn’t attempted one since.

