“I Was Moved to Linebacker”: Earning $45,000,000 a Year as Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes Recalls His Failed Attempt at Playing Linebacker When He Was 10 Years Old

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback, currently earns a whopping $45,000,000 annually. Recently, he shared an interesting tidbit from his early years. At present, Mahomes is one of the best if not the best QB in the NFL. However, Mahomes once had a brief stint as a linebacker when he was 10-year-old.

In a recent interview with Chris Simms, Patrick revealed that during his Pop Warner Football Team tryouts, he was surprisingly moved to the linebacker position. This revelation sheds light on Mahomes’ journey to becoming the celebrated quarterback we know today. Despite his brief stint as a linebacker, he eventually gravitated toward baseball and basketball, ultimately finding his true calling in football.

Patrick Mahomes: From Linebacker to Quarterback

Even Patrick Mahomes had his doubts about football early on in his life. In the interview on NFL on NBC, Chris Simms said to Mahomes, “So I want to have some fun with you here a little bit if you don’t mind. One I want to have a catch with you because that’s like a dream come true for me. All right two, like if you don’t mind, I want to go through like early years of Mahomes okay, 10 year old Mahomes, what sport were you going to be a professional in?”

Mahomes recalled a moment from his childhood when he tried his hand at football at the age of 10. He replied,

“Oh! it was baseball all day. If it wasn’t baseball, it was basketball it’s funny story. I actually tried out for the Pop Warner football team right and they moved me to uh yeah yeah they moved me to linebacker and I got juked on the first padded practice and I quit the next day.”

From the signs of it, Mahomes clearly had a thing for basketball and baseball earlier in the day. He clearly said that football was not his game. Mahomes also remembered an interesting incident about beating the guys he played with in high school. Mahomes recalled, “I never was a football guy, and actually I remember the guys that I played. I beat them in high school and they were talking smacks so right, I got the laughs, got the revenge.” By the looks of it, Mahomes has always had that competitive winning gene that he has, from time to time, channeled in his performances in the NFL.

Who Was Mahomes’ Favorite Basketball Player?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes had quite a different sporting preference in his younger days. During an interview with Chris Simms, Mahomes said that when it came to basketball, he chose to be a fan of Carmelo Anthony over LeBron James. Mahomes explained,

“So at that time, I was a Carmelo Anthony fan. I was like, I was like, I was like going the other way. You had LeBron, everybody was LeBron’s fans, I love LeBron, but at the same time, I wanted to kind of have that guy, and it was Denver Nuggets, him shooting the Mellow, the three sign on the side of the head, he goes to the Knicks, and so I was a big Carmelo fan growing up.”

The Kansas City Chiefs QB was as honest and candid as he can be during his interactions with Simms. This is what probably makes hime more likable than any other footballer at the moment.