Jason Kelce Reveals His Biggest ‘On-Air Fear’ as He Prepares for a Broadcasting Career

March 4, 2024: Eagles star center Jason Kelce, Super Bowl LII champion who spent 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, officially announced his retirement from the NFL

While Jason Kelce‘s NFL journey is over, the seven-time Pro Bowler still has some football left in him. He is set to return to TV screens as a broadcaster for ESPN this season. However, although the retired Eagles star excels as a podcaster, TV punditry is a different ball game.

The 36-year-old admitted this too, while delving deep into the complexities of his new challenge and shared his biggest on-air fears in an interview on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast.

When asked about his biggest fear in his broadcasting career, Jason initially confessed he hadn’t thought about it. However, the 36-year-old quickly realized that his greatest on-air fear was swearing.

“I don’t know, I mean, the swearing is up there.”

For regular ‘New Heights’ viewers, it’s no surprise that Kelce has a bit of a potty mouth. Given that Monday Night Countdown airs live with a strict no-swearing policy, the former NFL star will need to be measured and poised in his speech. It’s thus no shock that the retired Eagles star cheekily admitted his biggest fear is his tendency to swear.

That said, while swearing was a behavioral instinct that Kelce feared, the 36-year-old revealed another concern he has before taking on the broadcasting role.

Jason is concerned about not being well-prepared as an analyst

While the general consensus suggests that former players have an easier transition into sports broadcasting, Kelce argues otherwise.

The future Hall of Famer noted that, despite having a natural grasp of the technical aspects of the game, other elements of punditry—such as tracking transfers, post-match reactions, and injuries—require dedicated research and preparation.

Kelce revealed that to do a reputable job, he must stay constantly engaged with all aspects of the game. Failing to do so could derail his work and ultimately impact his career.

“I’m fearful that l’m not going to be prepared because I feel like there’s a lot more autonomy on making sure you’re on top of your stuff. Once you’re removed from it [the field], you [have] to go out of your way to really watch things and iron in on what’s happening to do a reputable job.”

Another reason why Jason fears unpreparedness is the negative effect his words can have on players. Jason shared that he would hate to make a potentially harsh comment on a player without knowing everything about him and his team.

For him, to deliver constructive criticism, apt research is necessary:

“I want to go up there and do a good job because I think that’s a service to the guys that are still in it and what’s happening. And I guess my big fear is like not doing that (part of the job) well.”

Just like Brady, it’s heartening to see another legend like Jason Kelce taking punditry seriously. Sports broadcasting has its own challenges, and seeing legends like them put in hard work will only elevate the sports media standards and experience for fans. Exciting times ahead!