“Stetson Bennett to Go Undrafted?”: Georgia QB’s Off-Field Shenanigans & Poor Combine Interviews Are Putting His Future in Jeopardy

Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud. These are all the names that are hogging up the headlines as the NFL Draft approaches. However, they are not the only talented QBs in this year’s draft. Georgia Bulldogs’ local hero Stetson Bennett will be one of the signal callers hoping their name will be called out by the announcer. However, it seems his dreams may not be fulfilled this year.

Bennett comes from a footballing family, with his grandfather playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks in from 58 to 60. Bennett himself was a walk-on for Georgia and transferred to Jones County. He returned to Georgia once again and led his team to two consecutive National Championships in 2022 and 2023. It is this performance that he hopes will get him a spot in one of the rosters this season.

Stetson Bennett could go undrafted this year, according to an NFC Executive

It seems all might not be well for Stetson Bennett as he heads into the NFL Draft this year. In fact, it could turn out to be very bad for him, if the rumors are to be believed. It seems there might be a chance that Bennett goes undrafted this year. All because he had a rough pre-draft process. That, and him getting arrested for public intoxication. Not that it is the worst thing an NFL player has done, but times change.

An NFC executive tells ESPN the stark reality Bennett is facing. “To me, he’s clearly better than those other guys [in this tier]. He does some good stuff. But he might go undrafted. His pre-draft has not been good and there are questions about whether he’ll be the pro that you need out of a backup QB,” the exec says.

Does Bennett still have a chance of making his dream come true?

Though the future seems bleak for Bennett, all is not over yet. There is still a chance that he gets drafted this year. If not, he could very well sign as an undrafted free agent, and get on the depth chart. Worst case scenario, he can still try to play in the XFL, which will be an excellent stepping stone for him to prove his capabilities to NFL teams. He still has options if he wants to make this work.

That being said, NFL teams will be very keen on getting a player with his talents as an undrafted free agent. It means not paying as much for a player that could easily cost a lot. While Bennett was never touted to be a high-end draft pick, he was still a mid-round potential for this year’s draft. Will Bennett find a team during the Draft? Or will he have to find other ways to get into the NFL?