Patrick Mahomes joined Rob Gronkowski after selling $3.4 Million worth NFT art pieces in just 20 minutes

Patrick Mahomes is a highlight machine on the field, and he’s one off it too. Following Rob Gronkowski, Mahomes netted $3.4 million in just 20 minutes by selling NFTs once.

The NFT market is rapidly growing and athletes are looking to jump in on the action. Tom Brady started his own NFT company, Autograph, while other high profile athletes are investing into the market and selling off valuable assets for large profits.

Rob Gronkowski joined that club when he sold $1.8 million worth of NFTs through his trading card auction in 2021. Gronk offered limited edition artwork and also sold a one-of-a-kind piece for approximately $430,000 or 229 Ether.

In less than a week, Gronk sold a collection of NFT trading cards featuring himself for more than $1.6 million and signed a one-year/$10M contract with the Bucs. Legend. pic.twitter.com/DI1kb8hMi0 — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 16, 2021

Also Read: Jerry Jones upstages Shaquille O’Neal in real estate market with purchase of $28.1 million mansion in Texas

Patrick Mahomes opens up “The Museum of Mahomes” and follows Rob Gronkowski in making $3.4 million in just 20 minutes

Perhaps taking inspiration from Rob Gronkowski, Mahomes cashed in on his virtual art gallery. He put up six different pieces of artwork on the digital art site, MakersPlace, and tried to sell as much as he could in a limited time. Four of these pieces were open editions and were worth somewhere in the range of $2,500 to $10,000.

Then, he opened up the last two pieces which were limited edition, each going for $15,000. 451 open edition pieces were sold in 15 minutes for a total of $2 million and 95 limited edition pieces for $1.4 million, making the total earnings $3.4 million. All the purchases were made in about 20 minutes.

The artwork collection was known as “The Museum of Mahomes.” Mahomes didn’t pocket all of his earnings either as a portion of the proceeds were donated to Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes has a net worth of $40 million and he signed a $503 million extension with the Chiefs, but he’s still looking to make money moves.

“I’m looking to break boundaries and make history on and off the field,” Mahomes explained. “That’s the great thing about being an athlete these days, you have so many outlets and opportunities to expand your brand and make an impact.”

Patrick Mahomes sells $3.4 million worth of NFT’s in 20 minutes tonight. Six left to sell including a 1/1. Current offer for that is $82K https://t.co/kpMFFNQcES — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 17, 2021

Also Read: Back to Back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers Is Not As Popular as Tom Brady and Russell Wilson With NFL Fans As You Would Think