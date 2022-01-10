“I will stop working if Indianapolis Colts lose to theJacksonville Jaguars”: Ryan Clark was left stunned after Carson Wentz failed to Beat Trevor Lawrence in the season finale

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the world, including themselves when they lost to the miserable Jaguars and eliminated themselves from the playoffs. And ESPN analyst Ryan Clark’s take might get him out of a job.

All the Colts had to do was beat a horrid 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars team that had scored over 20 points just once since Halloween and was eyeing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Indianapolis had two chances to clinch a playoff spot. In Week 17, the Colts lost at home against the Raiders, and on Week 18, the Jaguars dominated Indianapolis to win the game 11-26.

Colts become first team since the merger to lose to a 2-14 team, with a playoff berth on the line, with hundreds of clowns in attendance. pic.twitter.com/oS2PRtyQ71 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 9, 2022

Indianapolis Colts had their worst game all season when it mattered the most. The Jags defence blew through the Colts offence, sacking QB Carson Wentz 6 times and picking him off once. They also limited MVP Candidate RB Jonathan Taylor to only 77 yards and no scores.

ESPN Analyst Ryan Clark said he’d stop working if the Colts lost.

Earlier this week, Clark vowed to stop working if the Colts lost to the Jaguars, who he described as “awful” and “hot trash.”

“No concern at all. I’ve been skeptical of Carson Wentz in many situations, this is not one of them. The Jacksonville Jaguars are absolutely awful,” Clark said on ESPN’s First Take. If the Colts lose to them, I’m going to stop working. I will not come in on Monday.”

Clark’s take fell to the ground along with the Colts’ playoff expectation.

Colts gonna come back right? — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 9, 2022

Well guys!! I can’t work tomorrow. I promised to take off Monday if the Jags won and welp!! See y’all Tuesday 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 9, 2022

It will be very funny to see how Ryan Clark deals with all the witty banter that awaits him on Tuesday.

