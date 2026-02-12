“I Wish I Could Just Sing Along”: Cam Newton Gets Real About Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

For all of the controversy and political turmoil that it inspired, Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show still managed to generate a top-five finish in the all-time ratings list with an average of 128.2 million viewers. Until someone else is able to come along and top those numbers, only Kendrick Lamar, Usher, and the late Michael Jackson will have the honor of saying that they were able to draw a bigger crowd than the Latin pop artist.

Everyone from former NFL players, such as Cam Newton, to the President of the United States himself, Donald J. Trump, seemed to have an opinion on this year’s headliner. Although, according to the previous face of the Carolina Panthers, there was only one issue to be had with Mr. Bunny’s performance.

“It wasn’t no sing alongs, man,” Newton exclaimed during the latest episode of his 4th & 1 podcast. “That was my only issue. Typically, the halftime show is full of sing-alongs. It doesn’t matter who the artist is… Gah lee, I just wish I could sing along, but it definitely was a homage to the heritage of the Puerto Rican community.”

Newton also suggested that it was a “great visual experience” for those who were watching at home, and that he felt for those who were in attendance who were unable to see the performer as a result of the poor stage design. In suggesting that there wasn’t a “good seat” to be had in the stands, it was clear that Newton definitely had his fair share of notes for the production crew.

Much like everyone else back home, the former regular-season MVP also admitted that he couldn’t help but to be entertained by the human bushes, and he even joked that a few of the paid actors were “playing too much” when they were technically supposed to be on the job. Nevertheless, he still insisted that the entire spectacle was “a vibe” that no one should have missed out on.

“I just wish I knew what he was saying,” Newton laughed as he swung his hips. “Man, they should’ve Rosetta Stone or something in there, but it was a definite vibe.”

It may not have been everything that American audiences were expecting, but the response to the show, along with those aforementioned viewership averages, suggests that this was an overall win for the NFL.

As the league continues to expand its reach on the international scene, the success of Bad Bunny’s performance will likely serve as a continued reference point for Roger Goodell and co. throughout the coming months, as they now prepare for their most ambitious series of international games yet for the upcoming 2026 regular season.