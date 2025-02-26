Steven Ridley Revisits How Tom Brady Surprised Him by Taking Him to Justin Timberlake’s Concert

Known for being as good of a teammate as he is a football player, Tom Brady’s reputation for kindness and generosity proceeds him. Whether it’s signing memorabilia for the Buccaneer’s locker room, or buying brand-new cars for his offensive lineman in New England, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is no stranger to handing out lavish gifts.

For the Patriots’ former running back, Steven Ridley, this meant a personal invite to hang out and attend a concert. In noting the many surprises while working with Brady, the former LSU Tiger recalled the time that the G.O.A.T. took him out for a night on the town.

“I remember the first time Tom invited me to his crib… I’m texting mom and dad like “Man, Tom just invited me to come over and meet him.” I didn’t know where I was going, didn’t care… Go to his house, he showed me around the crib, and I’m like “Where we going, bro?,” Ridley recalled.

Clearly excited by the opportunity, Ridley didn’t ask any more questions. Deciding to hop in the car and see where the evening would take him, the former third-round draft pick was in for yet another shock.

None the wiser to what Brady had planned, Ridley recalled:

“We leave his house, go down town… I’m thinking it’s a Red Sox game… The stadium’s packed out, there’s not a baseball game going on, what is the deal? When we walk in there it was a concert… We go behind the stage and Justin Timberlake is walking onto the stage.”

Having enjoyed an interaction with the 10 time Grammy Award-winning artist, Ridley thought that he had seen all that there was. However, there was one more surprise in store for him.

Ridley meets Jay-Z with Brady

After proclaiming that “the story gets better,” Ridley could not help contain his smile. In noting that he continued to follow his quarterback everywhere throughout the night, the Super Bowl XLIX winner recalled getting to meet an even bigger star than Timberlake.

“It was almost like a movie. This figure walks out… It’s like, am I really seeing what I’m seeing? You know who it was… I met Jay-Z for the first time, with Tom Brady… When I walked up there, I was shocked,” Ridley added.

While the celebrity meet and greets clearly excited him, it was Brady’s own words that proved to be the highlight of the night for Ridley. After Jay-Z asked the running back if he was going to be a good pick in fantasy football that year, his QB1 immediately stepped in, asserting, “You’re damn right you can pick him up in fantasy this year.”

The G.O.A.T. provided Ridley with everything that he needed and more that night, furthering his charitable reputation. Suffice to say, whether it’s for exclusive access or a simple vote of confidence, there are plenty of reasons to want the greatest signal caller in the history of the game on your side.