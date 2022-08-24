‘I would love to have Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as my tag-team partner’, Rob Gronkowski wants to return to WWE after claiming title belt at WrestleMania 33

Legendary TE Rob Gronkowski wants a wrestling match with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. While ‘The Rock’ is a tough cookie, Gronk doesn’t quit easy. Who would emerge victorious?

Rob Gronkowski is definitely one of the greatest tight ends to ever step on the football field. After getting a lot of success for the Patriots, the star footballer called it quits in 2019.

However, his good friend Tom Brady convinced him to take the field again. He went to the Bucs and played a massive role in guiding them to a Super Bowl title.

However, earlier this year, he again announced his retirement from the sport. While he will probably not take the football field again, it is possible that he might just end up showing his prowess in the WWE ring.

Rob Gronkowski wants to wrestle Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

In an interaction with TMZ, Gronkowski revealed that he would like to wrestle WWE and Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson. “It would be pretty cool to have The Rock come back, and face The Rock,” Gronkowski stated, “or have him as my tag team partner.”

Gronkowski has showcased his love for WWE before. A few years ago, he appeared on Wrestlemania 33 where he claimed the title belt. Moreover, Dwayne is also a former footballer and one of the owners of the XFL too.

Keeping all these factors in mind, the idea of Gronk taking on ‘The Rock’ doesn’t seem preposterous. In fact, the tight end has got the physique to excel in this particular sport as well.

There were speculations that Gronk might come out of retirement the second time as soon as Brady un-retired. While we can never be completely sure, the possibility of him going back to the Bucs seems bleak.

In that case, Gronk might be looking to try his hand out in other ventures. Without a doubt, WWE is one option where his interest is brewing.

Rob is an icon. Not many have achieved what he has at the highest level. At the same time, Dwayne Johnson’s journey thus far has been incredible as well. If we actually get a chance to see these two legends battling it out in the ring, it would definitely turn out to be a blockbuster event.

