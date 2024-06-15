“I Would Never Tell Anyone They Can’t Achieve Anything”: Tom Brady Addresses Caleb Williams Aiming For 8 Super Bowl Wins

Tom Brady has certainly looked at the NFL world from the summit of success, and now his processes are gospel for young QBs. He knows how to help young athletes like Caleb Williams build a winning mindset, but at the same time defend his career achievements from the sight of generational talents.

When he was asked about his thoughts on Caleb Williams aiming higher than his seven Super Bowl rings, Brady had a diplomatic answer ready for it.

He emphasized how different players use different metrics to keep themselves motivated; this is simply how Caleb keeps himself on his toes. He even stated how he kept himself motivated with big aspirations, entering the league. Brady said in his exclusive interview with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero,

“I think that there’s a lot that goes into winning one (Super Bowl) and you’ve got to set your goals high. I would never tell anyone they can’t achieve anything, because if people would have told me I couldn’t achieve anything, you know, that would have been discouraging. And I don’t want people to discourage young athletes one bit.”

Caleb Williams has his eyes set on the ’s Super Bowl win record @TomBrady | @CALEBcsw pic.twitter.com/sIlqPJ1eOM — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 14, 2024

Brady is a big advocate of encouraging young athletes to achieve the dreams they set out to achieve. However, he was not direct in mentioning whether Caleb would be able to surpass him or not. Instead, TB12 had a valuable piece of advice ready for the youngsters in the league.

Tom Brady’s Valuable Advice For Young QBs

Young athletes look up to Tom Brady and the GOAT being this influential has held a brief meeting with the rookies of the league each year in the last two offseasons. However, this time he took the stage from NFL Network to emphasize the impact of a good work ethic.

“People should always reach for the stars, certainly young quarterbacks in the league. They’ve got a lot of opportunities, but their career is going to be made by what they choose to do and what work they put in, and the relationships they develop with their teammates and the organizations they can impact. So they should have high goals, but at the same time, they’re going to have to work hard to achieve them.”

The Patriots Hall of Famer on many occasions has stated the importance of a good work ethic on and off the field. He has also mentioned how a rookie should seize every opportunity presented to him and not mess up since it could be their last.

However, Caleb Williams has started off on a back foot since reports suggested he had a tough start to the OTAs. Maybe it’s the pressure setting in on his shoulders or could it be the downside of getting hyped all offseason long?