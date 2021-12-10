“If Arch Manning wants to win the Naty, he should go to Alabama”: Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s nephew receives a visit from top ranked college football team’s Bill O’Brien

Arch Manning, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s nephew, is the highest recruited quarterback for the class of 2023, and Alabama is already looking to stake their claim.

The junior is seen as one of the best quarterback prospects coming out of high school in a long time, living up to the reputation his uncles and grandparent, Arch Manning, created.

Of course, Eli and Peyton both had an incredibly successful NFL careers, both winning two Super Bowls and Peyton owning several passing records over his time in the league.

Arch Manning will look to follow in their footsteps, but the high schooler definitely has some ways to go before he reaches those levels of success, and it’ll all start with which college he goes to. Right now, it’s anyone’s guess where the junior wants to commit to. In fact, Arch probably doesn’t know himself as it’s still a bit early for those conversations.

Welcome Arch Madness, Oklahoma? With news that Ole Miss’s Jeff Lebby is set to be the new offensive coordinator at #OU, there’s a good chance the #Sooners will end up on Arch Manning’s list. #OUDNA #BoomerSooner https://t.co/aFpEPRha3S — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 8, 2021

Where will Arch Manning go to college? Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s son gets a visit from SEC powerhouse Alabama’s Bill O’Brien

When you think of college football, and you think about some of the greatest teams, a few names probably come to mind. Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and of course, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Coach Nick Saban has built something of a dynasty with the work he’s put in into making Alabama a top recruit destination with their constant appearances in the CFP and National Championship games.

While Arch hasn’t committed to a college yet, he definitely knows about Alabama’s success and acknowledged how great Nick Saban has been.

“Coach Saban, he’s the best college coach of all time,” Arch Manning would say, as per 247Sports. “He’s just build such a great program at Alabama. I have the ultimate respect for him and his winning mentality and the way he goes about his business.”

Alabama is definitely impressed by what Arch Manning has done in Isidore Newman in Louisiana just like where his dad, Cooper Manning, and his uncles Peyton and Eli played.

As the competition to recruit Arch intensifies, several colleges will be looking to visit the quarterback and win him over to their side. This past Wednesday, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien paid Manning a visit. As per NCAA rules, O’Brien was allowed to speak with Manning directly, and so instead, he spoke with the coaching staff.

The bidding war for Arch’s services are going to come down to a few schools including Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Texas, and of course, Ole Miss (where Eli Manning went to school). Many NFL fans are gunning for Arch to join Alabama:

If he wants to win a Natty then he better go! If he just wants to party he needs to go to his dads ole school. — NattyDawg (@DawgNatty) December 8, 2021

We probably won’t have an answer on where Arch Manning is going anytime soon, but it’ll be a great story to follow. The junior threw for 34 touchdowns this last season as his team was knocked out of the LHSAA Division III playoffs.

