“If Caleb Williams is What They Think He is, the Bears Should be Relevant for the Next 15 Years”: Adam Schefter

The Chicago Bears have made their intentions crystal clear: Caleb Williams is their future. As the No. 1 overall pick, Williams has been the focal point of the team’s preparations for the past three months, gearing up for his Week 1 debut on Sept. 8. His 43 preseason snaps have shown promise, leaving the Bears looking sharp and ready for action.

Advertisement

ESPN’s Adam Schefter got a firsthand look at the Bears‘ practice in Lake Forest. He couldn’t help but feel the buzz surrounding the team, noting the visible “energy and excitement” in the air. It’s no wonder Chicago is brimming with anticipation for what’s to come with such an impressive preseason showing

In a recent ‘Get Up’ segment, Schefter drew parallels to CJ Stroud’s remarkable rookie season, suggesting Williams could potentially replicate that success. If he does, the Bears might find themselves in playoff contention sooner than expected. Schefter even extended this possibility to Jayden Daniels in Washington, hinting at a potential shift in the league’s rookie quarterback landscape.

“I don’t know whether the Bears will be in the playoff hunt at Thanksgiving, my guess would be yes. But, if he is what they think he is, the Bears should be relevant and competitive for the next 15 seasons.”

In Schefter’s view, Williams represents a new era for Chicago, potentially ending years of quarterback uncertainty. He sees Williams as tailor-made to revitalize the franchise, though Dan Orlovsky offers a different perspective on the Bears’ situation.

Orlovsky: Williams Must Adapt to NFL’s Strategic Demands

While Orlovsky acknowledges Williams’ undeniable talent, he sees a significant challenge ahead: how well the young quarterback adapts to the NFL game. Orlovsky points out that although Patrick Mahomes made a big splash in his first year as a starter, showcasing his unique athleticism, it doesn’t necessarily mean Williams can easily replicate that success.

“Really the learning of when and when not to. And you know, maybe that boring style of football a little bit more than the recess or creative style of football that is the jaw-dropping stuff,” Orlovsky explains.

He emphasizes that Williams will need to find a balance between his flashy playmaking abilities and a more controlled, strategic approach to the game.

Orlovsky also highlights the importance of other factors in the Bears’ potential success. Keenan Allen’s health and Rome Odunze’s playing style will play crucial roles in the team’s performance. The hype is there, but now it’s time for the entire team to deliver on those expectations.

In Orlovsky’s view, if the Bears can secure early wins as Williams settles into the NFL season, they could gain momentum for a strong second half when the schedule gets tougher.