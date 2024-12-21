mobile app bar

“If Josh Allen Did It, I Get It”: Former Eagles RB’s Reaction to Brock Purdy’s Christmas Gift For 49ers Teammates

Ayush Juneja
Published

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

With Christmas around the corner, Brock Purdy did what QBs do around this time. He opened his checkbook and brought ten Toyota pick-up trucks for each of his O-linemen, the men tasked with protecting his blindside. However, LeSean McCoy thinks Purdy shouldn’t have done that as the Niners’ O-line hasn’t been able to protect him this season.

In the latest episode of The Facility, Shady criticized the 49ers’ pass protection, stating it hasn’t been good enough this season to deserve any gifts. He highlighted their struggles with blocking, the team’s overall poor performance, and the fact that they’re not even in playoff contention.

“You are not blocking that well. I’m not playing that well, my stats haven’t been great. What are we doing? He ain’t go no All-Pros. If Josh Allen did, I get it. Patrick Mahomes should get a gift for his Linemen. But it should be nothing crazy. I’m hobbling giving ya’ll a gift. Why am I hobbling because you aren’t blocking.”

According to him, Brock Purdy handing out gifts “just for the sake of Christmas” doesn’t make much sense. Especially since Purdy too hasn’t been performing that well.

However, Shady’s other colleagues had different views on the matter. Chase Daniel believes Purdy’s linemen still deserve gifts because they are still trying and their efforts deserve appreciation, pointing out that “Even bad QBs on bad teams get their O-Linemen gifts”.

James Jones went a different way, raising the question of why QBs only show appreciation for their linemen and not the receivers and RBs.

Nevertheless, Brock Purdy’s gesture is still a great one. Maybe it will give his linemen a bigger push block better for him from now on.

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush.

