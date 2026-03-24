NFL Analyst Claims the Texans Quietly Had One of the Best Offseasons in the NFL

There has been a lot of movement across the NFL this offseason, but the Houston Texans haven’t made the same kind of noise as some other teams. That said, they’ve stayed active, making smaller moves to fill the gaping holes. And analyst Kay Adams believes those decisions could set them up for a dominant season.

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Last year, the Texans went 12-5 under DeMeco Ryans. After his third year in charge, the team has gone 32-17 in that span. They’ve also made the playoffs all three years, but have been eliminated in the Divisional round every time.

The team hasn’t made any headline-grabbing additions to suggest a deep postseason run. Instead, Houston has focused on smart trades and targeted signings to address key areas. Adams even went as far as to say the team has quietly been one of the biggest winners this offseason.

“They haven’t made flashy moves in free agency. But they’ve quietly had one of the best offseasons of any team in the league,” Adams stated on her show Up & Adams. “Their GM brought back 11 defensive starters from Houston’s playoff games, while adding former Eagle Reed Blankenship… Not only is this historic defense completely running it back, but they’re deeper than they’ve ever been.”

The Texans’ secondary was one of the defining stories of last season. They allowed just 295 points and posted a franchise-record +109 point differential. Two defenders recorded 12 sacks, while three earned All-Pro honors. With the addition of Blankenship, that unit could take another step forward.

Adams went on to note some additions the Texans have made on offense, which ended up being their downfall in the playoffs.

“On the other side of the ball, they gave their 29th-ranked run game a major facelift. They bring in David Montgomery, who we know and love. There’s two upgrades on the o-line; they brought in Wyatt Teller, who’s an All-Pro. Braden Smith, the Colts tackle. That’s amazing, because those two are consistent AF. And they’re going to desperately help [CJ] Stroud out as well,” Adams noted.

Teller and Smith should both be quality additions to a Texans line that struggled last season. Stroud was sacked 6 times in just two playoff games. He also threw four picks against the New England Patriots, largely due to being pressured on almost every drop-back.

When Adams looks at the Texans’ offseason on paper, she thinks that they hit a home run.

“I almost have to pick to find holes in this team.”

The Texans have quietly had one of the BEST offseasons in the NFL @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/eKEvKRppdL — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 24, 2026

On top of adding Blankenship and Montgomery, the Texans retained some great players. They re-signed Danielle Hunter, who had 15 sacks last season. They also re-signed Dalton Schultz, Ed Ingram, and Ka’imi Fairbairn.

All in all, it’s been a spectacular offseason for the Texans. Now, we just need to see if they’ve made enough moves to push them over the top and get past the Divisional Round. There’s going to be a lot of pressure on the franchise and on Stroud’s shoulders to keep making progress next year. If they don’t, sweeping changes are expected in 2027.