“If Only Stefon Diggs and Cardi B Had [That] Chemistry”: Fans React as Drake Maye Sizzles With the Patriots WR in Latest Training Footage

Stefon Diggs has had a pretty topsy-turvy summer. He’s done everything from boat parties in eye-catching baggies to castle getaways with rap superstars and deals with old rivals. But now, it seems like he might be buckling down as we enter the most crucial part of the offseason: training camp.

Diggs and the New England Patriots veterans don’t have to report for another couple of weeks. But the four-time Pro Bowler was among a handful of Patriots skill-position players who got together on Monday to get some pre-training camp work and bonding time in. It was an encouraging sign to see Diggs at what is a completely voluntary workout during one of the few extended breaks he gets all year.

It’s not only a good sign for himself, but it also sets the right example for the rest of the Patriots’ 12-man wide receiver room. Only two of his fellow wideouts are over the age of 25. Most importantly, though, it gives New England’s WR1 a chance to build chemistry with their QB1, Drake Maye. And from the video evidence, it looks like they’re doing just that.

Scary: Patriots star QB Drake Maye and WR1 Stefon Diggs ALREADY have fantastic chemistry on the field. Maye x Diggs has some serious potential 👀 (via Ig/griffinz_23) pic.twitter.com/HMBwhHzUiq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 8, 2025

Diggs and Maye were joined by backup QB Josh Dobbs, starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson, veteran wideout Kendrick Bourne, 2025 third-round receiver Kyle Williams, Pats 2024 leading receiver and two-year pro DeMario Douglas, 2024 second-round receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, and veteran tight end Hunter Henry.

Other than second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson, that’s pretty much everybody who’s anybody on New England’s offense. Apart from the offensive line, of course. No doubt it was a productive session for the group, many of whom (Dobbs, Diggs, Williams) are newcomers to Foxborough this summer.

While most fans were again lambasting Dov Kleiman, who posted the video, for his over-the-top captions, the clip definitely excited Pats fans specifically. “Diggs could be the weapon Maye needs,” posited one. “They are going to light it up on the field together,” said another.

“Patriots are gonna be pushing that Super Bowl this season just watch,” chimed in a third, more deluded fan.

Others opined that Diggs seemingly already has more chemistry with his QB on the field than his supposed girlfriend off of it. “If only Diggs and Cardi B had chemistry,” lamented one. The wideout and rapper have been spotted together getting cozy on multiple occasions over the last few months.

But recently, Cardi B deleted all posts of Diggs from her social media following a lavish stay at a French castle that reportedly cost $12k a night. Yowza.

In the end, that might be for the best for Stefon Diggs. He’s shown he can get distracted by off-field concerns. Being able to focus in on football as we count down the final days of the offseason could be beneficial. Diggs and the veterans don’t have to report until July 22, so there’s time for a few more of these impromptu sessions.

Meanwhile, the rookies must show up to Gillette Stadium on the 19th to get training camp underway.