Kevin Stefanski Details How He’s Treating Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel Fairly at Browns Practice

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

After suffering a quarterback crisis last year following Deshaun Watson’s injury, the Cleveland Browns have a happy headache heading into the 2025 season. They’ve filled the QB room with a mix of experience and youth: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are all competing for the starting spot.

If experience is the yardstick, Flacco has the edge over Gabriel and Shedeur, with Pickett likely slotted as the No. 2 QB. But that’s not how head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to approach things.

In an exclusive interview with Cleveland Browns Daily, Stefanski spoke at length about how he’s trying to give equal opportunities to all four quarterbacks. The Browns’ HC, who wants to revamp the team after their 3-14 record in the 2024 season, said that the Browns are trying to be smart by giving Joe a chance to evaluate things while “shifting some reps to the younger guys and mixing them throughout.”

“I think that’s something we talked a lot about prior to putting together the plan. And obviously, there’s an old saying that you treat everybody fairly but not the same. It’s related to that. You know there are guys that need to get X number of reps. There are guys that don’t. I mean, Joe is 40 years old, has seen a lot of football, and has played a lot of football. He does not need as many reps as the young guys do,” Stefanski explained.

Notably, ESPN Cleveland’s tracker from Day 1 of minicamp drills shows Pickett throwing for three touchdowns on 6-of-10 completions.

Shedeur, meanwhile, had two touchdowns with 10-of-12 completions. Gabriel struggled the most, finishing 7-of-18 with one touchdown. Still, these are early days, and all four QBs have time to prove themselves.

 When asked specifically about Gabriel, Stefanski acknowledged that “he’s been coached well in college” and credited the former Oregon QB for the nuance in his play-action game and how he’s working to master it in the league.

“Yeah, I think the play-action piece is a good observation, Bo, where he’s got really great ability to ball-handle — to put the ball out on a play-action when it looks like a run, pulls it back, and throws the pass. There’s a lot of skill to that,” Stefanski noted.

If we consider Stefanski’s approach, it’s clear he’s paying individual attention to each quarterback, assessing their strengths, weaknesses, and the unique dimensions of their play-calling styles. As for the QB competition, there’s ample time to identify the right fit before the preseason games. But for Browns fans, the team’s methodical approach under Stefanski is a promising sign. 

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

