“It’s Finally His Turn”: Tom Brady on Why Gronk Keeps “Yelling” at Him From Fox Studio

Tom Brady’s new position as a FOX analyst brought him back to the NFL after a one-year hiatus following his second retirement. It also reunited him with old friend Rob Gronkowski, who played all 11 of his professional seasons as Brady’s tight end and now calls the “NFL on FOX” studio his home.

Advertisement

The two have interacted regularly throughout the league’s opening month. In light of it, after Brady’s Week 4 look-in segment on the Philadelphia Eagles-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game was finished, Gronk’s new teammates asked Brady what he thought about his friend “yelling” his questions to him.

As the in-house crew proceeded to tease Gronkowski and imitate his “yell”, Brady cracked a smile and laughed alongside them before offering a funny response of his own.

“It’s finally his turn to yell at me!”

Every panelist chuckled and clapped at Brady’s quip, demonstrating how much chemistry they’ve built in a short amount of time.

Tom Brady’s entry into the other side of the discussion in the NFL has been nothing short of eye-catching. His interventions in various games, especially the recent elaboration on the Bucs’ victory, have stamped his presence in the analyst world as well.

Tom Brady explained how short passing led Tampa Bay to victory

While the conclusion of Brady’s studio appearance was a comedic moment, the bulk of his time on-air was spent discussing how Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield carved up the Philadelphia Eagles’ pass defense on Sunday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion lauded Tampa Bay’s game plan as the reason for their success.

“I thought, coming into this game, [the Buccaneers] would have a hard time running the ball against the Eagles’ front. So they used short passes almost as run plays on the outside to the perimeter. And by the time the run plays came, Philly’s not expecting it, and there [were] bigger holes.”

Mayfield recorded 357 total yards and three touchdowns in a sterling performance. It was his second 300-yard, 3-TD game of the year for Tampa Bay after signing a three-year, $100 million extension this offseason.

He’ll look to build upon his exciting start – and continue creating hype in the MVP conversation – on Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.