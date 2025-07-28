“If They Even Get a Seat at the Table, They’re No.12”: Insider Isn’t Too Optimistic About Aaron Rodgers’ Take on Steelers Winning the Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers is now on his third team in four years, possibly his last, after signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite being 41, there’s still plenty of optimism surrounding the future Hall of Famer. Many believe Mike Tomlin’s squad has finally found the missing piece needed for a deep playoff run. But then again, people said the same about Rodgers and the Jets—and we all saw how that ended. So, will history repeat itself, or will A-Rod ride off into the sunset like Peyton Manning, head held high and with one final run?

Rodgers himself believes the Steelers are one of 10–12 teams with a real shot at winning the Super Bowl. He considers them legitimate contenders. But not everyone shares his optimism. Mike Florio, for instance, isn’t convinced. He doesn’t view Tomlin’s team as a serious threat, ranking at least 11 other teams ahead of them in terms of Super Bowl potential.

If Pittsburgh somehow rises to the occasion, it will be against all odds. Even then, most analysts would still see them as the longest shot among the contenders—if they consider them contenders at all.

” Who are the team that are really in the Super Bowl window? In the AFC, the powerhouse teams are the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Texans, and Bengals. The Chargers and the Broncos looked pretty good last year, too. That’s seven. Where does the Steelers fit? We looked at teams in the NFC as well- the Eagles, Lions, Rams, 49ers, and the Buccaneers. That’s five right there. If the Steelers are one of the top 10 or 12 teams, it’s number 12. If they even get a seat at the table, they are number 12.”

So why does Aaron Rodgers believe the Steelers can win it all? What makes this team—or him—so special that they could make a Super Bowl run in just one season together? According to him, it all comes down to chemistry. He builds strong bonds during practices, meetings, and even casual moments in the lunchroom and credits them as the foundation of something potentially great.

However, while praising that team chemistry, A-Rod couldn’t resist slipping in a passive-aggressive remark about Mike Tomlin’s preference for scheduling practices during the hottest part of the day. It was a subtle jab, hinting that he’s not entirely on board with the head coach’s methods. And when a quarterback, especially one as vocal and influential as Aaron, starts questioning coaching decisions, that’s often when cracks begin to form.

If the Steelers fail to make it past the wild-card round, which is a very real possibility, could it be the end of the road for Aaron Rodgers? Will he finally retire, or will he try to run it back one more time, knowing it could end in disappointment again? Does he truly have the drive to keep going, or is it just ego and the belief that he can mirror Tom Brady’s late-career success?

When asked whether he’s approaching this season as potentially his last, A-Rod responded in his classic fashion, saying he might, then immediately adding that he might not. The reality is, he doesn’t have many seasons left in him. And the longer he makes promises he can’t fulfill, the more his legacy takes a hit. At some point, a great player needs to recognize when it’s time to step away.

Is Aaron Rodgers really going into this season like it’s his last, as he told Pat McAfee it “probably” would be? “Yeah, I might go into the season like that. I might not.” pic.twitter.com/hVyaK25itu — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 24, 2025

For someone who has done it all—won MVPs, lifted a Lombardi Trophy, and spent two decades in the league, this might finally be Rodgers’ moment to ride off into the sunset. It’s time for him to leave football, before football leaves him.