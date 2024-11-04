mobile app bar

Chiefs Fans React to the News of Tyreek Hill Being a Strong Favorites to Be Traded Back to KC

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It was the end of an era when Tyreek Hill ended his five-season-long run with the Chiefs to join the Dolphins in 2022. Since then, his draft home has won two back-to-back Super Bowl titles and is currently in pursuit of a three-peat with an undefeated streak. Miami, on the other hand, is struggling to stay afloat in the playoff race at 2-6. With the trade deadline closer than ever, rumors are thus circulating about a possible reunion.

According to the latest odds by Bovada, the ‘Cheetah’ is a strong favorite to be traded back to Kansas City. While such speculations pop up almost every year, Miami’s dismal run in the absence of their QB Tua Tagovailoa added fuel to the fire this season. On top of that, Hill’s cryptic social media activities have hinted at his possible interest in returning to his former team.

While nothing concrete has been spoken by either the Chiefs or the Dolphins about a potential trade, fans had a field day reacting to this murmur. Many supporters of the Mahomes-Hill’s formidable duo expressed their hopes for the reunion and felt that it would significantly benefit the wide receiver’s career.

However, others were more skeptical of the odds and were pessimistic about a future homecoming for Hill.

The naysayers’ feelings aren’t completely unfounded. While Hill seems interested in the trade, evident from his social media activities, both teams’ financial situation tells a different story.

Analyzing Tyreek Hill’s trade possibility

While the ‘Cheetah‘ has achieved personal milestones in Miami, clocking in back-to-back seasons with over 1700 yards, this year has been a frustrating one for the wide receiver. On the other hand, the Chiefs have been struggling with their receiver room, with Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and Juju Smith, all limited by injuries. In light of this scenario, Hill’s online activity has been interesting, to say the least.

When Kansas City traded in DeAndre Hopkins to replenish their receiver room, Hill posted a simple message on X, “hm.” While the context wasn’t confirmed, the timing was too coincidental for it to go unnoticed by fans. Moreover, the WR had posted a screenshot of the trade news on his Snapchat account along with an emoji of a phone, leading fans to speculate if he expects a call from Brett Veach.

However, the situation doesn’t seem feasible when it comes to the financial situation of the two teams in question. The Chiefs would be expected to burn a big hole in their pockets if they wish to acquire their former receiver, which the franchise won’t be inclined to, especially after their recent trades.

Moreover, trading Hill would result in a $41.8 million cap hit for the Dolphins next year. They also recently signed him to a three-year, $90 million deal, so an abrupt trade doesn’t quite make sense.

Tyreek Hill has tallied just 34 receptions for 446 yards with one touchdown this season and hasn’t been able to keep Miami afloat in Tagovailoa’s absence. However, with the QB back on the field and already performing well, there’s still hope for the Dolphins’ redemption.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these