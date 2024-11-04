Chiefs Fans React to the News of Tyreek Hill Being a Strong Favorites to Be Traded Back to KC

It was the end of an era when Tyreek Hill ended his five-season-long run with the Chiefs to join the Dolphins in 2022. Since then, his draft home has won two back-to-back Super Bowl titles and is currently in pursuit of a three-peat with an undefeated streak. Miami, on the other hand, is struggling to stay afloat in the playoff race at 2-6. With the trade deadline closer than ever, rumors are thus circulating about a possible reunion.

According to the latest odds by Bovada, the ‘Cheetah’ is a strong favorite to be traded back to Kansas City. While such speculations pop up almost every year, Miami’s dismal run in the absence of their QB Tua Tagovailoa added fuel to the fire this season. On top of that, Hill’s cryptic social media activities have hinted at his possible interest in returning to his former team.

While nothing concrete has been spoken by either the Chiefs or the Dolphins about a potential trade, fans had a field day reacting to this murmur. Many supporters of the Mahomes-Hill’s formidable duo expressed their hopes for the reunion and felt that it would significantly benefit the wide receiver’s career.

He makes the Hall of Fame with the @Chiefs Otherwise just one Super Bowl ring and a good WR. — BioPharm_the_Magnificent (@crypto_biotech) November 4, 2024

Chiefs would love to bring Hill back, he made it easy for Mahomes — Trigeki (@trigeki) November 4, 2024

However, others were more skeptical of the odds and were pessimistic about a future homecoming for Hill.

As much as I want to believe this; this isn’t true. We are never getting back Tyreek, unfortunately. — HER WORLD ROX (@ERAOFROXY) November 4, 2024

No benefit to the Dolphins and the Chiefs aren’t taking on the contract. 55M in dead money for the Dolphins in 2025. ZERO chance it happens. Like literal ZERO. Why bother with this? LOL — Tom Ernisse (@DolphinsTalkTom) November 4, 2024

The naysayers’ feelings aren’t completely unfounded. While Hill seems interested in the trade, evident from his social media activities, both teams’ financial situation tells a different story.

Analyzing Tyreek Hill’s trade possibility

While the ‘Cheetah‘ has achieved personal milestones in Miami, clocking in back-to-back seasons with over 1700 yards, this year has been a frustrating one for the wide receiver. On the other hand, the Chiefs have been struggling with their receiver room, with Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and Juju Smith, all limited by injuries. In light of this scenario, Hill’s online activity has been interesting, to say the least.

When Kansas City traded in DeAndre Hopkins to replenish their receiver room, Hill posted a simple message on X, “hm.” While the context wasn’t confirmed, the timing was too coincidental for it to go unnoticed by fans. Moreover, the WR had posted a screenshot of the trade news on his Snapchat account along with an emoji of a phone, leading fans to speculate if he expects a call from Brett Veach.

However, the situation doesn’t seem feasible when it comes to the financial situation of the two teams in question. The Chiefs would be expected to burn a big hole in their pockets if they wish to acquire their former receiver, which the franchise won’t be inclined to, especially after their recent trades.

Moreover, trading Hill would result in a $41.8 million cap hit for the Dolphins next year. They also recently signed him to a three-year, $90 million deal, so an abrupt trade doesn’t quite make sense.

Tyreek Hill has tallied just 34 receptions for 446 yards with one touchdown this season and hasn’t been able to keep Miami afloat in Tagovailoa’s absence. However, with the QB back on the field and already performing well, there’s still hope for the Dolphins’ redemption.