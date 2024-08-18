Travis Kelce Wants to Time Travel to the Future and See if “Humans Turn into Computers”

Where would Travis and Jason Kelce go if they could use a time machine only once? That is the question a fan asked the duo during the ‘no dumb questions’ segment of their podcast ‘New Heights.’

Instead of traveling to the past, Travis was intrigued by the idea of exploring the future, as he conjured up images of Marty McFly from the 1985 sci-fi cult classic, “Back to the Future.”

Although Travis mused about meeting dinosaurs if he ended up traveling in the past, he was more thrilled with journeying light-years into time ahead. He shared:

“I mean, it’s cool to maybe see a dinosaur in person, but at the same time, I’m trying to see what the f*ck if going on in the future here. Like, do we all turn into computers? Because if so, I want to get a head start on that now.”

Given the three-time Super Bowl winner’s romance with pop star, Taylor Swift, it’s understandable why he might be tempted by a sneak peek into their future together. An expedition of that sort can reveal what lies in store for the lovebirds, who are currently in a long-distance relationship because of their professional commitments.

While the younger Kelce wanted to travel years ahead, Jason approached the time machine question from a strategic standpoint. The Eagles veteran came up with a clever and slightly mischievous idea. He proposed traveling to the future to when time travel is invented, so he could go anywhere he wanted.

Then he suggests traveling back to the moment before time travel existed and preventing its inventor from creating it, which would make him the sole person with that ability. This plan, according to the former Eagles center, would give him an edge in time travel over everyone else.

To lighten the mood after their interesting discussion, the Kelce brothers referred to the sci-fi movie “Hot Tub Time Machine” which was released in 2010 with a similar plot. Jason jokingly wondered if he had pulled off a genius move by borrowing the storyline from the movie.