“If you can’t sack Aaron Rodgers, you can’t defend us”: Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Boasts About Green Bay’s Impressive Receiving Corps

The Green Bay Packers are looking to have another excellent season. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling believes there is nothing anyone can do to stop them offensively.

The Green Bay Packers established themselves as one of the best teams in the NFL. Finishing 13-3 and at the top of the NFC, they were only one win away from making it to the Super Bowl. They lost in the NFC Championship game to the eventual champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A big reason for their success was their offense. With the NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, they were one of the best offenses in the entire league. They scored the most points-per-game out of any team, at 31.8.

Who headlines the Green Bay Packers’ offense?

The Packers’ receivers might not jump off the page, but Aaron Rodgers elevated their play to a level that allowed them to be extremely productive all season long. These receivers include Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, and last but not least, Marquez Valdez-Scantling. They also have Aaron Jones, one of the best RBs in the league.

Davante Adams is Rodgers’ favorite target. Out of the 48 touchdowns, he threw this season, 17 of them were to Adams. This was despite Adams missing two games. Clearly, he established himself as one of the best WRs in the league. The two enter the league as probably the deadliest QB-WR pairing in the league.

Why Marquez Valdes-Scantling believes the Packers’ offense is unstoppable.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s philosophy is that the only way to stop the Packers’ offense is to sack the QB. Once the ball is out of Rodgers’ hands, there is no stopping the Packers’ receiving corps from making plays. Valdez-Scantling had high praise for all the Packers’ receivers, including veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb, who they added this past off-season.

The Packers will, however, start the season without their star offensive-lineman David Bakhtiari, who suffered an ACL injury last season and is still recovering from it. So teams might be able to pass rush Rodgers, as they have been able to in seasons past.

How do you defend #Packers receivers? Marquez Valdes-Scantling doesn’t see that happening. A pretty confident MVS here. pic.twitter.com/03gWKxf8Lp — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 2, 2021

The Packers organization and fans definitely have a lot of expectations from the upcoming season. Even though they had a bumpy off-season, Aaron Rodgers is back and he is still one of, if not the best QB in the league. The stage is set for the young receiving corps in Green Bay to take the next step and give defenses a hard time.