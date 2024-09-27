“If You Give Josh Allen To The Giants…”: Colin Cowherd’s Bold Take After the TNF Game

On left- Bills Josh Allen and on right- New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammates. Credit- Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images and Scott Galvin-Imagn Images.

The Giants lost to the Cowboys yet again but they could take many positives from the game. Their offensive line looked sturdy, giving up only one sack and Malik Nabers balled out again.

But as always, Daniel Jones couldn’t drive the ball down to the field to score a TD which begs the question- If the franchise had someone like Josh Allen, could the result be different? Colin Cowherd believes so and even said they could’ve been Super Bowl contenders.

Colin, during the latest episode of the Colin Cowherd podcast, highlighted the number of components of the Giants that are present in the Super Bowl-caliber teams:

“If I say there is a team in the State of New York, Daboll on the offensive side, Singletary-one of the running backs, good LT, serviceable O-Line, one great weapon, really strong defensive front. No that’s not the Buffalo Bills. That’s the Giants.”

According to him, they have a serviceable Offensive Line, a great D-Line, one great weapon, and an offensively astute coach. They are only hampered by their lack of run game and a below-average QB play:

“And if you give Josh Allen to the Giants, we would talk about them in a Super Bowl bubble. The Giants have a lot of components that Super Bowl teams have outside of QB.”

If you put Allen into the equation, they’d be on the verge of a Super Bowl run, and instantly seen as contenders. When Buffalo signed Stefon Diggs and bolstered their backfield by drafting James Cook, they became even stronger contenders.

That’s why Colin believes the Giants are not hopeless. They are just the right quarterback and a better run game away from competing.

That said, Daniel Jones didn’t perform badly. He completed 29 out of 40 passes and didn’t turn the ball over until the dying minutes. However, his performance wasn’t good enough for Cowhered to even consider him an average QB.

Cowherd calls the Giants QB a below-average QB

The Big Blue dominated the possession, keeping the ball for over 35 minutes, and running 65 plays despite having no run game and Daniel Jones at QB who Colin believes is serviceable but below-average.

Still, they went toe to toe with Dak Prescott’s Dallas, coached by Mike McCarthy. All thanks to Daboll’s coaching.

Cowherd believes the Giants should move on from Jones after this season and trade him because he’s still a serviceable QB. They should go out and draft a new QB, along with a new running back, according to the seasoned analyst:

“I don’t think the Giants are hopeless. Brian Daboll is coaching his butt off. They dominate the time of possession with no run game and an average QB, below average…I don’t think they are hopeful. They are just hopeless at QB.”

But the 2025 draft class is not deep in QB. Only a handful of viable options are present and with how the Giants are playing, they are likely to get a high draft pick. Quinn Ewers of the Longhorns, Shedeur Sanders of Colorado, Cam Ward of Miami, and Carson Beck of Georgia are a few of their options.

The Big Blue can afford to part ways with Jones next season, leaving them with a manageable $21 million in dead cap.