“If You’re a 14–3 Team Coming to Us. You Shouldn’t Have a Problem Beating Us”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife on Vikings Fans Complaining About the Seeding

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) plays with their daughters in the confetti as they celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves playing on the road against the LA Rams in the Wild Card round. Naturally, Vikings fans feel hard done by, considering the impeccable season they’ve had. They believe the Vikings should have earned the home advantage. However, in Kelly Stafford’s eyes, the complaints are unnecessary.

In the latest episode of “The Morning After”, Kelly asked all the complaining Vikings fans one simple question — why is a 14-3 team worried about battling a 10-7 team on their road? Kelly found it amusing that fans of a statistically superior team were complaining about being seeded against a “weak” team on paper.

“It’s interesting that people are complaining about the seeding… because here’s my take. I know we benefited because we got a home game, because we’re NFC West and we’re going to be hosting… But if you’re a 14-3 team coming to us, you shouldn’t have a problem beating us. So why are you complaining?”

According to Kelly, the only reasonable explanation behind Vikings fans’ outrage is their fear of playing against the Rams. “I think people don’t want to play us,” said the podcast host cheekily. Kelly also hit back at the Vikings fandom by noting that the seeding has always been this way for the playoffs.

“The Morning After” host highlighted that just like how winning the SEC or Big 10 doesn’t guarantee a first-round bye in CFB, it’s the same in the NFL, where only the top seed in each conference gets a bye to the Divisional Round. Given that this rule is enforced every year, she was puzzled as to where the Vikings fans’ complaints were coming from.

“The seeding has been like this since the beginning of this playoff situation… It’s kind of like college football where you win the SEC, you win the Big 10… and you might not have a better record than somebody else but you get the bye. So as much as I want to sit here and be sad, well I’m not sad because we get a home game so l’m a little biased about it but l’m also like this has been this way forever. So why are we all of a sudden complaining about it?”

On paper, Kelly’s argument that the Vikings, as a superior team, shouldn’t be worried about playing the Rams makes sense. But considering the Matthew Stafford-led team has defeated the Vikings once this season, it’s hard to rule out the psychological edge that the Rams have in this matchup.

Moreover, with the officiating controversy that unfolded the last time these two sides met, Vikings fans would be praying not to be the victim once again.