“I’ll Come To Jamaica To Whoop You”: Tyreek Hill Brutally Insults Olympic Legend Usain Bolt In Sheer Rival Spirit

The friendly rivalry between NFL star Tyreek Hill and Olympic legend Usain Bolt has been brewing for a few years now. But every time it feels like the fire has cooled off, one or the other thing sparks it again.

The competitive spirit between these two-speed mammoths remains as fierce as ever even today. With both athletes still continuing to throw playful jabs at each other, their recent social media altercation delighted their fans.

A banter bout sparked after Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discussed the two speedsters on the daily Nightcap show. While Unc had his bet on Tyreek Hill in comparison to long-retired Usain Bolt, it certainly struck a nerve for him. Therefore, Bolt quickly responded on X (formerly Twitter),

“Not even in a next universe. ‍♂️”

Not even in a next universe. ‍♂️ https://t.co/hzv69z5URj — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) May 30, 2024

This prompted a fiery reply from Hill, who shot back,

“You’re all talk old guy, I’ll come to Jamaica to whoop you if I got to “

Your all talk old guy , I’ll come to Jamaica to whoop you if I got to https://t.co/iScTXPDswA — Ty Hill (@cheetah) June 2, 2024

The above exchange reignited the discussions about NFL’s cheetah and the olympic legend Usain Bolt with respect to their speeds. Drawing comparisons, Tyreek Hill clocked a 4.29-second 40-yard dash back during his NFL Combine days, hitting a speed of 19.07 mph. While he doesn’t hold the record for the best 40-yard dash time—that honor belongs to John Ross with 4.22 seconds in 2017—Hill’s game speed has a wide recognition.

Usain Bolt, on the other hand, surpassed Tyreek Hill’s 40-yard dash time at an NFL Experience event nearly two years after retiring. Wearing street clothes, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist clocked a 4.22-second 40-yard dash, reminding everyone of his historic track dominance. And this is exactly the kind of scenario that Shannon Sharpe claimed was hard for Bolt to pull off in today’s day and age.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Discuss Usain Bolt vs Tyreek Hill

During their recent discussion on Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson answered the question of who would win a 40-yard dash between Tyreek Hill and Usain Bolt on their show, Nightcap. After Sharpe read the question from his screen, he answered,

“Probably Tyreek. Usain Bolt probably has not run since he retired, since he last ran the 2017 world championship.”

While the answer was enjoyable for the NFL world, we already know that the exact same scenario was ruled by Usain Bolt, only with lesser years having passed after his retirement.

Despite retiring in 2017, Bolt’s records are still unbroken. His status as a sprinting legend is remembered to date. Although, what age does to anyone athletic ability has innumerable examples. Thus, betting on a young, fit, actively training Tyreek Hill would not be a long shot.

But just like Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul gathered hype, even this speedy affair would attract attention. If it ever happens. Until then, fans continue to enjoy their sparse banter.