“Actually Feel Something”: Puka Nacua Gets Real About ‘Love Skydiving’ Response to Sydney Sweeney

When you’re one of the biggest names in the National Football League, it can be hard to toe the line between being confident and being cocky. For the star of the Los Angeles Rams, Puka Nacua, however, that doesn’t seem to be much of an issue.

From the regular season to the playoffs, and even in the Pro Bowl, the 24-year-old has managed to stand out in each and every single game that he’s participated in. At first, that was enough to turn the heads of football fans everywhere, but as his star continues to shine brighter, Nacua is now beginning to catch the attention of the ladies as well.

Nacua’s love life first became the topic of conversation after his viral tweet that was made in response to Sydney Sweeney’s assertion that she’s “a sporty girl” and that “someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me.”

The Rams’ wide receiver, as well as just about every other single male in America, saw that as an opportunity to shoot his shot.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if Sweeney saw any DMs or mentions on social media that were worthy of her time, as she has since felt the need to clarify that “I am a boss in my life. I take control… I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man.”

As we know from his 40-yard dash time, however, it doesn’t take Nacua long to move on from where he’s at. Following his attendance at the Pro Bowl, the junior wide receiver was spotted out in public with the social media personality, Hannah Stock.

Although in a recent interview with Kay Adams, Nacua did suggest that he would still like to go skydiving, regardless of who may or may not be joining him.

“I’m not gonna pass that opportunity up,” he noted. “There’s only so many moments in life where you can actually feel something, and I know that comes in skydiving.”

While it’s unclear as to how the Rams’ coaching staff and ownership group feel about the future of their franchise jumping out of a plane, Nacua suggested that he’d do his best to convince them by inviting them to join him for an excursion in Maui.

Of course, they’d likely prefer that he keep his feet on the ground until it’s time for him to take off for the 2026 regular season, where they’ll be hoping to avenge their NFC Championship loss to the Seattle Seahawks.