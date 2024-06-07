mobile app bar

San Francisco Teammate Reveals He Can See a Huge Difference in Brock Purdy During Offseason Workouts

Anushree Gupta
Published

San Francisco Teammate Reveals He Can See a Huge Difference in Brock Purdy During Offseason Workouts

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy appeared to be the San Francisco 49ers’ promising young quarterback, shattering labels like ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ and ‘system QB’. He made it to the playoffs in the last two seasons, even leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in his second season as the starting QB. Although they fell short of a victory, the experience filled Purdy with a new level of confidence, which one of his teammates couldn’t stop gushing over.

In his recent address, guard Aaron Banks shared his observations on Purdy’s offseason transformation. Banks noted that when Purdy assumed the reins, it was different. He showed up as a leader, and he continues to exhibit those leadership qualities, even during the OTAs.

“I think Brock kind of came in with a certain confidence and kind of swagger that you see in a leader,” Banks said. “And I think he’s kind of just started to delve into that the more years he’s been at the starting quarterback position. But I’m excited to see what Brock puts out there this year. I think he’s really confident. I think he’s starting to take a leadership role.”

“But one thing I’ve seen from Brock is that his demeanor hasn’t changed, as far as his work ethic and the way he comes to work every day,” Banks further added. “It’s been the same from day one, when he first got here in OTAs two years ago, to now.”

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy himself addressed the media recently, discussing his rising fame and star status. He emphasized the importance of taking time to blow off some steam, as his earlier offseason was marked by intense preparation. This will help him come back stronger for the upcoming season, with increased attention as he gears up to lead the team once more.

Brock Purdy is Gearing Up for 2024 in Both Expected and Unexpected Ways

Brock Purdy is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares for the 2024 season. Known for leading his team to a Super Bowl appearance last season, Purdy’s offseason activities have brought delight to his fans as they exhibit both his dedication and his playful side, keeping fans and teammates entertained.

One highlight of Purdy’s preparation is a video clip circulating online, showing him throwing precision passes to star receiver Deebo Samuel. The clip captures Purdy’s impeccable throw, showing his readiness and demonstrating his synergy with his receiver teammate.

Brock Purdy isn’t just focusing on established stars, he’s also taking on a mentoring role for rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. As Aaron Banks revealed that he is gradually taking on leadership roles, Purdy is shaping the future of the 49ers’ offense.

Nevertheless, adding a touch of humor to his training, Brock Purdy impersonated RB Christian McCaffrey in a clip from the practice. In the hilarious video that went viral, Brock Purdy mimicked McCaffrey’s moves, even attempting a trademark McCaffrey-style jump. Take a look:

While it’s expected for Purdy to learn and improve with an explosive offense around him, this was certainly not one of the tricks expected for Purdy to learn. However, these playful moments were certainly a pleasant surprise amidst the ongoing preparation!

Anushree Gupta

