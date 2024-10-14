Bengals vs. New York Giants Player Stats: Joe Burrow’s 208-Yard Game Outshines Daniel Jones

After six games, the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals now stand identical in their win-loss record. Both the teams have 2 wins and 4 losses. But it was the Bengals who had the last laugh on Sunday with their 17-7 win over the Giants.

Burrow led the charge in the Bengals’ offense with 208 passing yards, completing 19 out of 28 passes. Additionally, he showcased his rushing prowess with a 47-yard touchdown run, proving to the NFL world that he can also excel in the running game.

In contrast, Daniel Jones, who had an impressive game against the Seahawks with 257 yards and 2 touchdowns, struggled with accuracy against the Bengals. He completed only 22 out of 41 passes for 205 yards, threw an interception, and managed 11 carries for 56 rushing yards.

The Bengals scored 7 points in the first quarter, none in the second, followed by 3 and 7 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

The Giants’ scoring, on the other hand, was limited to a lone touchdown in the third quarter. They remained scoreless in the remaining three quarters. This offensive struggle had more to do with Daniel Jones’ inability to remain accurate throughout the game.

As a result, Burrow emerged as the winner in this quarterback duel. Interestingly, this game by Burrow followed his remarkable 392-yard performance against the Ravens, where he scored five touchdowns.

Despite his impressive showing, Burrow wasn’t particularly pleased with the low-scoring nature of the game, remarking, “Ugly… real ugly,” about the win. He also suffered a concussion scare in the middle of the game, but he returned to the game soon enough to lead the Bengals to a win.

Looking ahead, the Bengals will face the Browns in Week 7, while the Giants will aim for a comeback win against the Eagles on Sunday.