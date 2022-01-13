“I’ll plant the flag when we go 17-0 next year”: Baker Mayfield may have some ambitious expectations

2021 ended with the future of Baker Mayfield as a franchise QB in doubt. But Mayfield’s confidence is unhindered.

2021 was a horrible year for Baker Mayfield. This means it was a horrible year for the Cleveland Browns. After a promising first game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the QB crumbled over the course of the season, partly due to injury and partly just due to bad play.

Over the course of his final six starts, the former Oklahoma standout completed 54% of his passes with nine touchdowns, 11 turnovers and a 64.1 passer rating. Statistically, he was among the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL during that span. It’s just the continuation of inconsistency on the part of the embattled signal caller since Cleveland made him the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

.@ninko50 couldn’t believe Baker Mayfield will make $19M next season 😳 “That is ridiculous to pay somebody that much money to be terrible!” pic.twitter.com/OzVGwQTQvQ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 7, 2022

Baker Mayfield is confident he will go 17-0 in 2022.

Baker Mayfield is essentially coming back on a last chance to prove himself next season. The Oklahoma alum will be entering the final year of his rookie deal. Talking about coming back for his “last chance” season, Mayfield told the media that “he’s never been more motivated,”

“I’ll plant the flag when we go 17-0 next year,” Mayfield said. #Browns Baker Mayfield told reporters he’s “never been more motivated” to prove his doubters wrong. “I’ll plant the flag when we go 17-0 next year.” — Kevin Grandheer (@NFLGrandheer) January 11, 2022 Andrew Berry has silenced the rumours of the Browns wanting another QB. The Browns GM has not given Mayfield an extension but is confident about the future with Mayfield. “We’ve been with Baker for a long period — we know his work ethic, we know his drive, we’ve seen him [be] a talented passer in this league, and we’re looking forward to him getting healthy and continue to make improvements,” Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said of Mayfield. Andrew Berry on Baker Mayfield: “We know his work ethic. We know his drive. We see him as a talented passer in this league… We expect him to bounce back next year.” #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) January 11, 2022

