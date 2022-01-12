“Send the Atlanta Falcons to the SEC and bring Alabama up” : NFL fans reacts to T. J. Watt finishing the regular season with more sacks than the entire Atlanta Falcons

Star Steelers Linebacker T. J. Watt reminds the Falcons and their fans for passing on him in the 2017 NFL draft by outsacking the whole team by himself.

Send the Falcons to the SEC and bring Alabama up in their place https://t.co/VU5w76sHdo — CJ: certified knower of ball (@CJswrld_) January 11, 2022

On Sunday, against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tied former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan for the most sacks in a single season with 22.5. With 28 seconds left in the first half, Watt brought down quarterback Tyler Huntley on first-and-goal.

T.J. Watt is still hoping for 1 for sack for the record.

Despite that being the final regular-season game of the year, Watt is still hoping he can get one more and have the record outright. In Sunday’s game, in the first quarter, Watt had what looked like a strip-sack taken away when it was ruled Huntley had in fact an aborted snap and a fumble.

After the game, Watt spoke to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala and said that he is hoping a play that looked like a sack but wasn’t counted can be reversed by the league to give him the record outright.

TJ Watt on rollercoaster emotions, scoreboard-watching, Ben Roethlisberger, staying alive and that sack record… there was no tired after this one. Only smiles. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/xoMm5oTg8L — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 9, 2022

“Trying to make it 23.5, we’ll see what they say,” Watt said. He came in after a bad snap and took Huntley down, forcing a fumble. Usually, this should be a strip-sack but it wasn’t supposed to be for Watt on Sunday Night. We will see if the NFL decides to reverse the course and make Watt the single-season sack leader by himself. Though chances of that are looking slim.

Watt’s fantastic season soon got linked with the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons had just 18 sacks this season. TJ Watt by himself had more sacks than the Falcons team. Imagine trading up in the draft with Watt still on the board, knowing your entire fanbase wants Watt, and you go, “oh no we want this guy.”

That was the draft Falcons fans knew they needed to clean house. Some fans also believe that coach Dan Quinn would probably have not done a great job of developing T.J. Watt into what he is now.

