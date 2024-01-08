Veteran QB Brings Out ‘Test’ Receipts For CJ Stroud, Reminding NFL World of Leaked Results And Negative Narrative

Nov 12, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) waves to fans as he runs off the field after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals against at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Stroud has flipped the script, written even before he made his NFL debut- on its head. He has emerged as one of the standout rookies this year, positioning himself as the top contender for Rookie of the Year. However, he faced skepticism as he entered the NFL, with doubts surrounding his abilities. Veteran QB, Robert Griffin 3, recently took to Twitter to remind people of initial doubters, particularly highlighting the criticism, aimed at Stroud’s cognitive abilities.

With the recent playoff-clinching win against division rivals, the Colts, Texans are now reaping the benefits of their trust in the former Ohio State star. RG3 addressed the doubters, that they underestimated Stroud and attempted to bring him down by leaking cognitive test results. Griffin believes that a narrative was spread suggesting that Stroud struggled to process plays or read defenses.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RGIII/status/1743868045368389840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Cognitive tests, which have been utilized for some time, have recently become a metric to measure athlete’s game-speed cognitive abilities down to the milliseconds. For athletes, cognitive abilities encompass attention, decision-making, and working memory, crucial in demanding and stressful situations. Stroud supposedly scored lower than many in his draft class according to the leaked test results. These results became the basis for doubts expressed by critics.

The company responsible for conducting the cognitive test has clarified that the leaked results did not accurately represent CJ Stroud’s final score. According, to the company Stroud actually scored significantly higher than what was initially reported. The leaked results were deemed inaccurate.

Stroud unequivocally silenced his critics and doubters by securing a playoff spot for Demeco Ryans’ team. In a pivotal game with the season on the line, Stroud demonstrated his prowess by passing for 264 yards, throwing for 2 TD, and rushing for an additional 20 yards. Throughout the season, he showcased a level of play uncommon for a rookie QB, finishing his first regular season with over 4000 yards, 23 TDs, and just 5 picks despite facing challenges with injuries in 2 games.

Despite some noteworthy rookie performances, there is no disputing Stroud’s claim for the Rookie of the Year title. After this impressive season, it is anticipated that the doubts surrounding CJ Stroud’s abilities will dissipate, solidifying his position as a long-term and integral presence in the league.

Stroud’s impressive performances against the Colts and throughout the season earned him admiration from the fans and some of the big names in the NFL. They all have taken over social media to shower him with praise.

Impressive Performance Enthralls NFL World Over CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud ushered a new era for the Texans as he took the team to the playoffs. His impressive performance has left a mark on the NFL world and fans have expressed their admiration for him. Fans are saying he is playing beyond the maturity level and should have made the Pro Bowl ahead of usual names like Mahomes who haven’t performed nearly as well as CJ. They are saying Texans have hit a lottery because of GM Nick Caserio’s drafting masterclass. Fans wrote-

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung/status/1743852513290260673?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan said -” Congrats to CJStroud and the Texans for making the playoffs. Two great late throws. SO PLEASE TELL ME HOW CJ DIDN’T MAKE THE PRO BOWL. OVER AN OFF-YEAR MAHOMES OR A TUA WHO STRUGGLED IN BIG ROAD GAMES???” Another one chimed in and wrote-” Stroud made Houston proud.” Someone stated-” Incredible rookie year for CJ Stroud, capped off with a trip to the postseason. The poise, the preparation – You’d think he’d been doing this for years.” A fan commented – “Sure looks like Texans GM Nick Caserio hit a walk-off grand slam in the 2023 Draft. Not only are CJ Stroud and Will Anderson great players (Tank Dell, too) already—they’re both captains as rookies, which is rare, and says something about them.” Others said -“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1743852509028835619?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After making his mark during the regular season, the playoffs await for the Rookie of the Year. The Texans wrapped up a playoff birth for the first time since 2019. There is a chance that they can still claim the division title and if that happens, they will be 4th seed. In that event, they will face the Cleveland Browns as per Pro Football Network.

However, a Jags win and a Bills loss will relegate them to a 6th seed. In that scenario, they would face an uphill task of facing the defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs. A 7th place finish in the AFC would pit them against the winners of the Bills vs Dolphins match-up. A playoff win even in the wildcard round would cap a great season for a young Texan side.