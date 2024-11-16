Maya Brady Says Uncle Tom Brady is Most Likely to Cry During a Movie

Remember the time when Tom Brady got emotional after Super Bowl LI victory? Well, that wasn’t the only occasion capable of bringing tears to the former professional’s eyes. Recently, Brady’s niece, Maya Brady, opened up about how sentimental the 5× SB MVP is in real life.

Sitting down with Maddy Kirchofer on Whistle Barrier Breakers, Maya answered some intriguing questions about Brady. She also unfolded the bond she shares with her uncle. Amidst this, when the host asked the softball professional, “Who is most likely to cry during a movie?”

Maya replied: “Tommy.”

Referring to her uncle, Tom Brady, Maya revealed that the former Patriots’ QB is a sentimental person, generally. He values family over everything, and hence, anything related to them is likely to make the legend emotional. This admission was followed by another.

She softly chuckled and said, “I am kind of exposing him.” An indication that the 7x Super Bowl Champion likes to maintain his privacy. Despite that, the NFL world is aware of how connected Brady is with his family.

When it comes to his children, the former player has never shied away from expressing his love. His respect and love for his dad were also witnessed by fans when Brady called Thomas Brady Sr. his “hero.”

While this provided an insight into Brady’s personality, Maya cheekily disclosed how TB12 is the baby of the family. On being asked, “Who is likely to become a viral meme?” Maya honestly replied that it was Tom because of his fame.

However, she is unlikely to share a meme regarding her uncle in the group. This is because her family, including her mom, aunts, grandma, and papa, are protective of Tom Brady. He is the only boy in the family and, hence, the baby of the clan.

These revelations showcase a different side of Tom Brady. One, most likely, reserved for his family and close ones. As Maya reflected, Brady’s influence, even within his family, is inspiring. He has been a big male figure in the UCLA alum’s life.