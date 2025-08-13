“I’m a Big Wikipedia Stuff-Up Guy”: When Brittany Mahomes Helped Unravel Patrick Mahomes’ Love of History

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has found himself living out the American dream from a rather early age. While the three Lombardi trophies and two regular season MVP awards figure to be some of the most valuable trophies in his collection, there’s none that he cherishes greater than his wife, Brittany.

The two of them were a pair of high school sweethearts, meeting all the way back in 2012. She’s been with him every step of the way since, so despite there being an ample amount of Mahomes fans out there, it’s safe to say that no one knows him better than Brittany herself.

After three years of marriage, the two of them finally decided to test their knowledge of each other with a couples quiz on behalf of GQ Sports. When Mahomes asked her to guess his best subject in school, she promptly responded “History. You’re like a walking know everything.”

“I’m a big Wikipedia stuff-up guy,” Mahomes assumingly noted. In another instance, she made sure to ask him what was her favorite thing about him as a person.

Much to his chagrin, it wasn’t his charming smile, but rather the fact that he’s an amazing father to their three children. Throughout their back and forth, Brittany also revealed that Mahomes originally dreamt of being a professional baseball player.

Had that not worked out, his backup plan was to pass the bar exam and become a lawyer. Thankfully, for both their family and the Chiefs, the gridiron eventually won him over.

When it comes to pet peeves, however, Mahomes couldn’t help but to suggest that Brittany is the last person you’d want to watch a movie with. “Oh my gosh,” he exclaimed.

“During movies, she asks me so many questions. That is by far her worst habit. You will ask me about a movie that we are watching together for the first time. You’ll ask me about stuff later on in the movie, like I’m supposed to answer it.”

Thankfully, the two of them are still able to sit down and enjoy the show Yellowstone together. Mahomes also admitted that is painfully afraid of bears, so it’s fair to assume that he isn’t thrilled about having to face Chicago during the final week of the Chiefs’ preseason.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Brittany would be the one to win the couples quiz. Scoring 16 out of a potential 20 points, she clearly knows her husband better than any Kansas City fanatic. Then again, there’s only a few weeks left until the regular season, so she’ll likely need to hold onto that victory for a little while longer before they get their next opportunity to play a friendly couples challenge.