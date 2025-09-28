“I Would Give the Rest of My Days to Have This Moment”: Fans Side With Tyreek Hill for Missing Practice Amid 0–3 Start

Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leaves the field after losing to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are still searching for their first win of the 2025 season. At 0-3, they also find themselves under heavy scrutiny on both sides of the ball.

With the defense leaking yards and the offense struggling to protect and throw the ball accurately, every player’s availability has become all the more crucial in trying to steady the ship. That’s why Tyreek Hill’s absence from practice this weekend instantly sparked speculation until the reason behind it became clear.

Instead of taking reps ahead of Monday night’s crucial divisional clash with the New York Jets, Hill stepped away to honor his family, while officially citing personal reasons. The 31-year-old star receiver then revealed on Snapchat that he was celebrating his parents’ 50th wedding anniversary, a milestone he called “Pops big day.”

Reports further reveal that in one post, Hill captioned “celebrating 50 years of marriage,” attaching photos from the gathering that showed him suited up and “wedding ready.”

Another snap captured the wideout smiling alongside his father, Derrick Shaw, while a video of the duo has also gone viral on social media, with both wearing matching red-colored outfits.

Tyreek Hill did not practice today due to personal reasons, per @DavidFurones_ Tyreek Hill posted the following video on Snapchat today: “Pops big day” (@cheetah) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/Xd5gvKaEwc — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) September 27, 2025

For all the Dolphins’ struggles this season, Hill seems to have made it clear that family comes first. And it’s a decision that resonates with many users online. “My pops been gone 10 years. I would give the rest of my days to have this moment with him,” one fan wrote.

“Lowkey, I’m not wasting my dad’s bday on the fu*king dolphins rn either,” jokingly added another. The timing, however, couldn’t be more critical because Hill remains Miami’s offensive centerpiece.

Despite battling minor oblique and calf issues through September, he has still been indispensable for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and HC Mike McDaniel, who both face mounting pressure to turn things around before the season slips further away.

This is why some fans weren’t impressed with the absence. “This could not have waited until after work?” wrote one. “This is why we suck,” chimed in another.

Celebrating your parents’ special day is perfectly acceptable for a ‘personal reason leave’; however, some fans seem to still be angry with Tyreek Hill over his locker room outburst from the end of last season, where he requested an out from the team.

Add to that the Dolphins’ winless start this season, and it looks like for them, any remotely negative news about Hill is enough for people to jump on him.

Regardless, Monday night’s showdown against the Jets looms large, for it is not just a test of the Dolphins’ resilience, but also another chance for Hill to show that he can balance being both the emotional heartbeat of his family and the explosive spark his franchise desperately needs.

Because, as NFL greats have shown time and time again, nothing shuts up critics more than a strong performance.