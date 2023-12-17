“Yo Fat A** Can’t Catch Ur Breath”: Tee Higgins’ Mom Camilla Stewart’s Bold Responses to Her Son’s Haters are Setting the Internet on Fire

The players are often the target of intense criticism and scrutiny. This was no different for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the tense game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, just like Higgins’ on-field performance caught the internet’s attention, the bold and unapologetic responses of his mother, Camilla Stewart, to the online trolls also captured his eyes.

Advertisement

As the Bengals fought tooth and nail in a thrilling 27-24 overtime victory, Tee Higgins made a crucial touchdown catch in the final minute. This moment was pivotal, but what unfolded on social media was equally dramatic.

Lady Stewart, as she’s known, took to the social platform X (formerly Twitter) and unleashed a series of fiery comebacks against those criticizing her son’s performance.’ A tweet by ML Football wrote, “Tee Higgins mom is going wild. “Tee can’t catch the ball,” “AND YO FAT A** CANT CATCH UT BREATH,” .” The post featured screenshots of the comment battle between criticizing fans and Higgins’s mother.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1736167559919996931?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A user wrote, “Incomplete. Tee can’t catch a ball to save his life.” Higgins’s mother replied, “And yo fat ass can’t catch your breath.” Another comment read, “Your son has O catches and 0 yards; it’s the 3rd quarter by the way; he’s ass,” to which Higgins’s mother replied, “Oh yeah, and he’s still getting paid biaaaaaatch.”

Another user commented, “You are on Twitter in the middle of a game arguing with people because your son is not doing shit; he’s getting a whole lot of cardio in today.” aggressive mother replied, “Went to your page; it looks like you’re kind of obsessed with my son, ol’ dick in the booty ass boy.” She further wrote on X, “My lame ass son had himself a game… Come haters, let’s see y’all dumb asses in my comments.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/adizlady/status/1736135172758593678?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tee Higgins’ Redemption Era

The significance of this seizure was huge. The Bengals, sitting at a precarious 7-6 record in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, have been preventing a playoff spot. This victory, aided by Higgins’ impressive catch, became a testament to their resilience and determination.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1736127758462534143?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The landing, defined as a catch-of-the-year contender, showcased Higgins’ outstanding skills. Browning, compelled out of the pocket, threw a desperate bypass that Higgins miraculously caught, demonstrating both ability and a keen sense of spatial recognition. He stretched the ball to the front pylon, completing the play and scoring a whole lot to the delight of Bengal lovers and, absolutely, his mom.