‘I’m Not a Dictator. I Like Inputs’: Aaron Rodgers Reflects on His Day 1 Chat With DK Metcalf

Expectations are high for the Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf pairing this season. Given their immense pedigree, talent, and experience, fans are hoping the two will hit the ground running with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Well, according to Rodgers, their relationship is off to a fantastic start. They’re even roommates at training camp right now, which has allowed them to get to know each other both on and off the field.

Advertisement

Back in late March, Rodgers and Metcalf made headlines after being spotted working out together at UCLA’s practice field. At the time, DK had already been traded to the Steelers. So naturally, with Rodgers still unsigned, rumors began swirling about the QB potentially ending up in Steel City.

Not that it was the only clue about Rodgers’ next move. The Steelers had hosted him for a six-hour visit at their practice facility just a week earlier. Plus, the pairing made sense, considering Mason Rudolph was still listed as Pittsburgh’s QB1.

Months later, in June, Rodgers officially inked a one-year deal, confirming all the speculation about his ties to the team. And recently, he acknowledged that the March workout with Metcalf went a long way.

“From the first conversation [me and Metcalf] had when I was out in Los Angeles and we were talking about meeting up and throwing together, I knew that he was a really classy dude,” Rodgers shared on CBS Sports.

“I just wanted to see him work. Being on the practice field with him at UCLA that day was really impressive, just to see how much he cares about it.”

Steelers fans should be thanking their lucky stars for Metcalf’s presence at the workout. Who knows what Rodgers would’ve decided if the two hadn’t teamed up that day? Sure, his signing in Pittsburgh made sense. But Rodgers is as enigmatic as they come, and he could’ve done anything.

Yet, the future Hall of Famer seemingly appreciated Metcalf’s class and pointed out something in his work ethic that reminded him of one of the greatest basketball players ever.

“Much like Steph Curry never leaving the court without, you know, whether it’s swishing 10 free throws or making your last shot. DK didn’t want to leave the field without perfect catches in a row,” Rodgers recalled.

It’s the sign of a true competitor. A lot of athletes don’t like to leave practice without having one final perfect rep to end things on. For Metcalf, he doesn’t like to have just one … he likes to have multiple until he deems his work acceptable.

Now, in training camp, the two are roommates. Rodgers says that their relationship is a work in progress, but that they’re also building rapport by staying together and having constant interaction.

“I’m not a dictator out there. I like some input, and I like seeing the game through your eyes. That’s what I told him from day one.”

It’s certainly not a notion many NFL fans would agree with. After all, Rodgers seemingly dictated roster moves during his time with the New York Jets. Most notably, the team signed Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, and traded for Davante Adams, all receivers he used to throw to with the Green Bay Packers.

In the end, though, it’s good to hear that Rodgers and Metcalf’s relationship is off to a strong start. We just wonder if it will stay that way after a few losses. The QB has a tendency to blame others when things go awry. Let’s see if he’s kicked that habit or inevitably falls into the same pattern.