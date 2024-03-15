Peyton Manning Flaunts His Flawless French After Huge Paris Olympics Announcement

Aug 5, 2023; Canton, OH, USA; Peyton Manning arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning has been one of the most beloved figures associated with the NFL in the last 20 years. Manning first carved a place for himself in people’s hearts with his exemplary on-field exploits. He then sustained his place in our hearts with his endearing broadcast personality.

The embodiment of the “good country boy” Manning’s appeal was seen recently when he appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon with Kelly Clarkson and Mike Tirico and announced his role at the upcoming Paris Olympics. During the conversation with Fallon, the host of the late-night show asked Manning if he knew French.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the QB replied in French that he speaks the language a bit. “Je Parle Françaus un peu,” said Manning in French. After soaking in the audience’s shock, Peyton revealed that his name has a French touch to it and proceeded to pronounce his name with a French accent.

“The name Peyton just lends itself to be pronounced in French. Ja m’appelle Peyton [My name is Peyton].”

He then revealed to Jimmy that he studied French for some time in high school. Back then, he told his mother, he would take her to Paris one day, and finally, he would fulfill his promise when he takes her to the Paris Olympics this summer.

“I took a little French in high school, and I told my mother I would take her to Paris one day. 30 years to the time I graduated, I am taking my mom to Paris for the olympics.”

The entire segment from Peyton’s impromptu French speech to his childhood promise surely had fans swooning and was the perfect glimpse of why he would make a perfect host in Paris. Apart from Peyton’s French speaking skills, fans were also happy for the QB for the major announcement he made during the Jimmy Fallon Show!

Peyton Manning, Kelly Clarkson and Mike Tirico to Host Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

NBC Sports Analyst Mike Tirico is a seasoned veteran when it comes to hosting the Olympics ceremony. He has hosted three times. However, his fourth time on July 26th will be special as he will be joined by Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson. On the March 12th Episode of The Tonight Show, Tirico made this bombshell announcement. Manning’s endearing on-screen personality throughout the years has led him to now host the historic Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

What’s special about the opening ceremony this time is its location. For the first time in the history of the Olympics, the opening ceremony won’t be held in a stadium. Instead, the ceremony this time will be held along the scenic banks of the Seine River. The trio’s chemistry at the Tonight Show was palpable and has made fans excited for their presence at the opening ceremony. The ceremony is slated to air on July 26th on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.