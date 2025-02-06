“I’m All for It”: Kelly Stafford Reacts to LA Rams Possibly Trading Her QB Husband Matthew

Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024.; Credit – Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chatter has surrounded Matthew Stafford’s future in recent weeks. Whether he will retire, be traded, or stay with the Rams remains uncertain. But his wife, Kelly, says that she’s open to exploring all possibilities.

Kelly made quite a cryptic post on Instagram following Matthew’s last game of the season with the Rams. After losing to the Eagles in the Divisional Round, she posted a picture of Matt in the tunnel after the game, greeting his kids. She captioned the post by saying, “I’m wondering if this is the end or not… guess we’ll find out.” Flash forward to the present, and now Kelly is exploring the possibility of Matt being traded.

Matthew is about to be 37 and has already been with the Rams for four seasons. They’ve also been rumored to be exploring trade destinations for Cooper Kupp. It seems as though the Rams might be trying to go into a soft rebuild. Understandably, Kelly is not pleased with the Cooper Kupp trade rumors.

While she enjoys living in LA—the great weather, her established community, and the life they’ve built—she also made it clear that she embraces adventure. She’s thus open to her husband being traded elsewhere, especially if Matthew feels disrespected, just like Kupp appears to feel now.

“Here’s the thing, I love the city of LA,” Kelly said on her show, The Morning After Media. “I love the life that we have built here. With that being said, I love an adventure. I’m all for it. Right now, if the Rams decided they want to trade him, or if Matthew decided he didn’t want to play for the Rams- I’m good.”

“Do we wanna be in LA? Yeah. But a lot has to happen. My husband never not wants to win… He’s on the end of his career. But there has to be a slight feeling of being valued and respected. And I will say the trading away of Cooper (Kupp), I guess I’m a little confused (as to why). Because we were one play away from going to the NFC championship,” she continued.

So, feel free to start trade talks with Matthew, LA. Kelly just gave the team her blessing. Now, the focus shifts to which team needs a new QB. The Steelers could be a good option, maybe the Raiders too. Both New York teams and possibly the Colts should be in that conversation as well. We’ll see if the Rams decide to move him, or if this is all just a tactic.