“He Was Pretty Lame”: When Julian Edelman Called Tom Brady “Boring” Since the ‘Drunk Out of His Mind’ TB12 Never Showed Up in New England

Tom Brady has always been more of a sober type when it comes to drinking alcohol or getting caught up in drugs. With the nickname, “The Plant Man,” he’s built a reputation for treating his body like a temple and sticking to a strict, clean diet. It’s something he talks about extensively in his TB12 Method book, which he wrote back in 2017.

While that discipline is admirable, Brady’s regimen isn’t for everyone. Especially for players who just want to kick back, relax, and have a cold one after a long game. That description couldn’t fit his former Patriots teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski any better.

The pair has always been known to get rowdy on occasion. But they could never get Brady to let loose and party hard like they did during their time in New England. That’s why, when Edelman saw Gronk and Brady drunk together in Tampa Bay after winning the Super Bowl in 2021, he was a little salty. After all, Edelman didn’t get to party with them … he was stuck in Foxborough.

“He was pretty lame. Except for when he wins a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, and he gets hammered on a damn boat. Like, where was that fu*king Tom around us? That was bullsh*t,” Edelman joked on Dudes on Dudes.

One could tell that the former wideout was just messing around. Yet, it also felt like there was a shred of jealousy that Gronk got to see that side of Brady, and he didn’t. After all, it’s a sight you rarely get to see.

Funny enough, Gronkowski said that the real reason he came out of retirement was to see Brady drunk at the Super Bowl parade.

“I was waiting for that the whole entire time in New England. That’s why I went to Tampa Bay, I went there for that moment. I didn’t really want to play football again. I just wanted that moment where I could actually get wasted with Tom,” he said.

It’s a hilarious reason to want to join a team. However, Gronk later revealed that he never got to actually drink with Brady.

“Guess what? He was on a separate boat than me. I didn’t even see him at that boat parade. So, guess what? I’ve still never had a drink with Tom,” he shared.

In case you forgot or don’t remember, the incident that Edelman referred to occurred when Brady was photographed and videotaped looking sloppy drunk after the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade. It took place in a marina on a bunch of different boats, which was unique. When Brady was caught coming off the boat dock, he was stumbling around, bumping into standstill objects, and needed help walking.

Perhaps the craziest part of the parade was when Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy across the water from one boat to another. Thankfully, his teammates caught it. But it could’ve easily slipped out of someone’s hands, or come up short, and ended up at the bottom of the ocean.

In the end, though, it’s simply a funny story to look back on. It was the first time people had seen that side of Brady, and we haven’t seen anything like it since.