“I’m an Entertainer”: Antonio Brown Revisits Controversial Episode with Gisele Bündchen

Antonio Brown’s time in Tampa was short, but it was certainly memorable—though not always for the right reasons. He won a Super Bowl alongside Tom Brady, who had initially convinced the Bucs to sign him. However, an incident involving Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, reportedly strained their relationship.

Combined with Brown’s on-field and off-field antics, this ultimately led to his departure from Florida. Of the incident involving Bündchen, Brown said,

“I was just making entertainment. At the end of the day, I’m an entertainer. So I was just being an entertainer, just showing the moment.”

AB had hugged the supermodel following the Bucs’ Super Bowl win. But that wasn’t the iffy part. He had then posted that old picture of them hugging on social media when Gisele and Tom were going through their separation. He even made T-shirts.

Brown stated that he did so just for the sake of entertainment rather than his problems with Brady and wasn’t trying to cause an uproar or harm anyone.

While he says he meant nothing by it, his history with Brady suggests that he was actually being provocative.

Antonio Brown’s troubled relationship with Tom Brady

Brady who played briefly with AB in New England, convinced his new team Tampa to sign the receiver, giving him a lifeline. The two ended up winning a Super Bowl in the first season. However, their stay together lasted just for another season as the Bucs released him following his antics against the Jets.

Brown accused Tom Brady of failing to support him in the end, claiming that Brady dictated his salary from the beginning and role without fully following through. Brown also dismissed the notion that Brady deserved credit for helping him, asserting that their relationship was mutually beneficial.

According to Brown, he played a key role in helping the seven-time Super Bowl champion secure another Lombardi Trophy. He added that Brady only pushed the Buccaneers to sign him because he knew Brown could contribute to the team’s success.

“I felt like, first off, Tom Brady called me because you know help him win the Super Bowl. You got to know I got value in regard to what I do. How it ended, It didn’t feel like he had my back. To call somebody to play and you dictate their salary. You giving them the agent, the people to put you in position and then you don’t follow through.”

AB also called out Tom for failing to deliver on some promises. It seems like he still harbors a lot of anger toward the former Pats QB might hold this grudge for a long time.