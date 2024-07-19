“I’m Done”: Patrick Mahomes Declares He Won’t Be Having Any More Kids

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after a play during the second quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are going to be a happy family of five soon. Blessed with two adorable kids and two dogs that can steal hearts away, they’re now expecting a third child! While everyone would love the Mahomes clan to grow even more, it seems the Chiefs quarterback is “done.”

When asked about managing his growing family alongside his booming career and business ventures, Mahomes didn’t mince words. In a candid interview with KSHB 41, Mahomes revealed that this will be their last addition to the family. He expressed his excitement but not without a final statement. “Yeah, I’m done. I’ll say that. Three and I’m done,” he stated with a grin.

The announcement of their third child comes on the heels of a summer filled with adventure. Patrick and Brittany enjoyed a European vacation after the quarterback ended the last season successfully with a massive win.

The couple blew off the steam- making stops in Spain, Portugal, and England, where they even caught some of Wimbledon.

Mahomes is making all his dreams come true. From playing professional football at the highest level to having a large family, the star athlete knows what he wants and is not afraid to go after it.

Patrick Mahomes Is Living His Dream Family Life

Mahomes has always been open about his desire to start a family at a young age, inspired by his own upbringing. “I always wanted to have kids young,” he said, reminiscing about growing up in locker rooms with his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. No doubt his large family has left a lasting impact on the quarterback’s life.

Needless to say, he is excited about the youngest Mahomes on the way!

Despite his busy schedule and the upcoming football season, Mahomes has the determination to savor every moment with his family:

“We still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things. It’s really cool because I spend so much time in the building at football for these seven, eight months, and whenever I’m with my family, I want to enjoy those moments.”

As Mahomes gears up for another challenging season, aiming for a historic third consecutive Super Bowl win, he’s also preparing for the arrival of his third child. While the Mahomes household will soon be a little more chaotic than ever, it would be a treat to watch little ones cheering their NFL star dad for times to come!