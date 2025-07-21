Mom Pilar Sanders Flaunts Shilo’s Bilingual Skills in Viral Drive-Thru Moment

Ever since Shilo Sanders signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s been winning hearts both on and off the field. Recently, he dropped by several popular local eateries to soak in the Florida flavor, but it’s his stop at a local KFC that’s made the most headlines so far.

In the thick of a heated preseason battle for a roster spot with the Buccaneers, the rookie safety took a brief detour from training camp prep to hand out 250 free meals at a local KFC as part of dad Deion Sanders’ challenge for his three sons.

Shilo handled the assignment with ease, taking over the outlet’s drive-thru window to distribute the meals. However, while working, the Bucs star encountered a customer struggling to place an order in English.

Without skipping a beat, Shilo switched to Spanish to ease the customer’s language difficulties. While the interaction wasn’t perfect, it was fluid, warm, and genuine enough to leave an impression on everyone who watched it unfold.

“You have another family, family, what is it called? You have a girlfriend?” Shilo asked the customer in Spanish with a laugh, before joking, “I need to get paid more, I speak Spanish.”

Naturally, the Bucs rookie’s bilingual skills impressed many, but none seemed more proud of it than his mom, Pilar Sanders. She took the video and shared it on her Instagram Story with the caption “Shilo is bilingual [laughing emojis],” clearly proud of the effortless way her son handled the situation.

Produ Mama Pilar Sanders pic.twitter.com/HOAOdufRaO — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) July 21, 2025

That said, this display from Shilo wasn’t a random coincidence either.

It fits into a broader pattern that’s emerging around his offseason: He’s doing more than trying to make a football team. He’s building something off the field, too. His social presence, his YouTube content, and now his unexpected connection with the Latino fan base all point to a young athlete who understands the assignment beyond the playbook.

And while the bilingual moment grabbed headlines, it wasn’t the only one that stuck.

Later in the same shift, Shilo spotted something he didn’t expect: a customer wearing his No. 28 Buccaneers jersey. For most rookies, seeing your name stitched across a fan’s back would be just another milestone. And it was no different for Shilo.

“Oh, he got my jersey! That’s the first one I’ve seen,” he shouted from behind the counter, grinning widely. He immediately rewarded the fan, named Jay, with five full meals and then grabbed the jersey to sign it.

“This is the first Bucs jersey I ever signed,” Sanders said, before doubling down and autographing the front too.

Shilo Sanders was HYPE to sign his first Bucs jersey (via ShiloSanders/YT)

pic.twitter.com/V6SdiHiKv5 — Ossacin’s Ducktail (@OssacinDucktail) July 20, 2025

With training camp kicking off and the odds steep, Shilo Sanders isn’t guaranteed a spot on the Bucs’ 53-man roster. But he’s already making sure that fans, and maybe even the front office, remember him for more than his stats at Colorado, where he logged 67 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown last season.

So, whether it’s switching languages in a drive-thru or recognizing his first real fan in the wild, Shilo is making moments count. And when he has well-wishers like mom Pilar Sanders, the world’s getting a front-row seat with her amplification of Shilo’s impressive moments.