“We Earned That”: Deion Sanders Reminds Micah Parsons to Put Respect on His Name, Correcting His Tweet

Micah Parsons continues to make headlines—though not for his play or contract talks, but for sounding off on things you’d expect a player of his caliber to steer clear of. Yet, here we are again.

Advertisement

This time, the Cowboys pass rusher fired off a tweet that caught the attention of none other than Deion Sanders. It came off as disrespectful too, and Coach Prime didn’t let it slide. He responded with a subtle but firm reminder to put some respect on his name. And rightfully so.

So, what exactly happened? It all started with Deion Sanders’ quarterback son, Shedeur, and his Pro Day performance. Some NFL analysts pointed out that the youngster was making extra movements—like hitches and repeated double-taps—before releasing the ball. They argued that could be a concern at the next level, as NFL defenders are quick to capitalize on any hesitation, potentially leading to sacks or interceptions. Enter Darius Slayton.

The New York Giants wide receiver defended Shedeur, saying these microsecond movements wouldn’t hinder the QB’s passing ability or decision-making. Ball-hawking corners and defensive backs can’t even see the quarterback making those taps, since he’s often hidden behind the offensive and defensive lines, he further argued. That’s when Micah Parsons chimed in.

Parsons argued that those taps still made a huge difference—enough to potentially result in a sack. “You realize at Pat on the ball can be difference between a sack or a throw away/completion?” he penned, quote-tweeting Slayton’s assessment.

The star wideout again fired back, saying even Tom Brady used to pat the ball before releasing it. So, it clearly wasn’t an issue. Parsons didn’t back down either, belittling Slayton for seemingly comparing Shedeur—an NFL prospect—to Brady, the winningest QB to ever grace the gridiron.

“Comparing the greatest quarterback ever to sanders is why I’ll never entertain a football conversation with you!! Like what are we doing here??” Parsons wrote.

This is the tweet Sanders had an issue with. Notice anything different? Well, Tyreek Hill didn’t. He was simply confused about why Parsons and Slayton were arguing, despite both endorsing a brand like Adidas. Technically, they’re teammates.

“Two adidas guys arguing for what !!!” Hill wrote.

Instead of clapping back at Parsons’ tweet directly, Sanders went with Hill’s post—probably thankful someone was trying to play peacemaker.

“Can we ALL get along,” Deion wrote, before pointing out that Parsons could at least spell his last name with a capital ‘S.’ As Deion put it, he earned that, and rightfully so.

“[And] the Sanders with a Capital “S” we earned that.”

Sanders even included a prayer hands emoji pic to signal that he was coming from a place of peace.

Can we ALL get along & the Sanders with a Capital “S” we earned that. https://t.co/WMFLW8IzQ6 pic.twitter.com/oSCoykWwso — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) April 6, 2025

It’s a bit odd that Micah Parsons went after Darius Slayton for referencing Tom Brady. Slayton clearly wasn’t comparing Shedeur Sanders to the seven-time Super Bowl champ—he was simply using Brady as an example to make a point.

That’s why Parsons’ rebuttal doesn’t quite hold up. What made matters worse was that, whether intentional or not, Parsons ended up disrespecting Deion Sanders in the process. And let’s not forget—this is the same Deion Sanders who helped the Cowboys win a Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Parsons, for all his talent, has yet to make it to an NFL title game.